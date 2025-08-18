EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – Tough Princess Anne's Brutal Three-Word Response To Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her For $3Million Ransom

Anne exclaimed, "Not bloody likely!" to her would-be kidnapper, Ian Ball, when he demanded she leave her car – a three-word retort that has since become emblematic of her courage.

Princess Anne displayed her famously no-nonsense attitude during a terrifying ordeal in 1974, RadarOnline.com can reveal as she celebrates her 75th birthday.

Anne told her kidnapper, 'Not bloody likely!'

Ball attempted to abduct the Princess with the intention of demanding a $3million ransom, but Anne's quick thinking and unflinching demeanor prevented the plot from succeeding.

Shots struck the Princess's chauffeur, Alexander Callender and a press photographer, Brian McConnell, 25, who had intervened.

Their vehicle was approaching The Mall in London when Ball, armed with a shotgun, blocked their car and opened fire.

The shocking incident occurred on 20 March 1974 , as the then 24-year-old Princess Anne was returning to Buckingham Palace with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, 30, and her bodyguard, Jim Beaton.

A source said: "Anne stayed incredibly composed. She assessed the threat immediately and wouldn't follow his orders. Her response reflected the quick, decisive mindset her sporting experience and training had taught her."

Fortunately, local boxer Ronnie Russell, 28, happened to be nearby and rushed to the scene, striking Ball and buying time for security.

Beaton, who was shot three times during the confrontation, later received the George Cross for his bravery.

"I had nothing… there was no backup vehicle. The training was nonexistent, but then again, we thought nothing was going to happen," Beaton later said. "They are highly specialized now, highly trained."

All those shot that evening – Beaton, McConnell, Callender and police constable Michael Hills – survived.

Princess Anne subsequently visited Beaton in hospital to thank him personally for his actions, showing a quiet compassion amid the horror.