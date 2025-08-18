EXCLUSIVE: How Sharon Stone is Convinced Hollywood Conspiracy to 'Save' Robert De Niro's Image Stopped Her Getting Roles

The 67-year-old star, who played Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese's 1995 crime drama, said her phone "stopped ringing completely" in the wake of the recognition.

Sharon Stone believes a Hollywood "boys' club" closed ranks to protect Robert De Niro 's reputation after she received an Academy Award nomination for Casino while he did not — and that the fallout left her without film offers for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking about the period after the awards season, Stone said: "I got nothing. I never got any more parts."

Asked why she thought that happened, she added: "Sometimes I think it was because I was too good. And sometimes I think when you get nominated for an Academy Award and the greatest living actor on the planet doesn't, that's an imbalance in the male-female dynamic that is not great."

A source close to the actress told us she has long believed that industry figures wanted to "smooth over" the optics of her outperforming De Niro during the campaign.

"She's convinced it became easier for studios to just not hire her than to upset certain egos," the insider claimed.