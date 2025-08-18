‘Devastated’ Paris Jackson Turns to Aunt LaToya, 69, to Cope With Broken Engagement to Ex-Fiancé Justin Long— ‘She’s in Bad Shape’

La Toya, 69, and brothers Bigi, 23, and Prince, 28, are rallying around Michael Jackson's only daughter, who is struggling to cope with the loss of a future she was so desperately dreaming of.

“She’d commissioned a wedding gown already, and they were house-hunting – she’s never been in love like this before, so this has been a real shock,” a pal says of Paris's breakup with music producer Long.

The duo began dating in 2022, and Paris proudly announced their engagement in December 2024.

“La Toya is keeping a careful eye on her, but it’s going to take a long time for her to get over this,” added the pal.