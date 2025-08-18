‘Devastated’ Paris Jackson Turns to Aunt LaToya, 69, to Cope With Broken Engagement to Ex-Fiancé Justin Long— ‘She’s in Bad Shape’
Paris Jackson is leaning hard on her famous family, including aunt LaToya, to help pick up the pieces after her broken engagement to Justin Long, RadarOnline can exclusively reveal.
The rocker, 27, confirmed the split on July 31, after she was photographed weeping in Malibu. She told fans, “those are breakup tears.” Now, there's worry about the recovering alcoholic's health, as Paris "is in bad shape" following the romantic bust-up.
'A Real Shock'
La Toya, 69, and brothers Bigi, 23, and Prince, 28, are rallying around Michael Jackson's only daughter, who is struggling to cope with the loss of a future she was so desperately dreaming of.
“She’d commissioned a wedding gown already, and they were house-hunting – she’s never been in love like this before, so this has been a real shock,” a pal says of Paris's breakup with music producer Long.
The duo began dating in 2022, and Paris proudly announced their engagement in December 2024.
“La Toya is keeping a careful eye on her, but it’s going to take a long time for her to get over this,” added the pal.
'Trust Issues'
The insider said Paris was dealing with "trust issues," although it's unclear if infidelity was involved.
"She’s not ready to talk about it, but it must have been something she couldn’t move past," the friend said about the Hit Your Knees singer's reasons for calling off the nuptials.
As of July 18, Long was still a vital part of Paris' Instagram feed, showing just how sudden their split was. She included a loved-up selfie of the pair on a lake getaway, as well as a photo of them posing backstage after the singer opened for Incubus at a Colorado tour stop eight days earlier.
A Fun Summer Before Breakup
"It’s been a hell of a summer so far. So great to be out again on the road with @incubusofficial, and how special that I get to share the stage with my heroes and mentors @manchesterorchestra. Thanks to everyone who came out early to see lil ol' me... love y’all," Paris wrote in the caption.
One video included the Just You singer naked in bed with a white towel around her, chatting eagerly with Long about the background harmonies in a track they were listening to.
"Me doing music stuff is, I'm guessing, kind of like modeling for you. Where I'm good at it, but it also brings up all kinds of s--- for me," he said of the singer's lucrative side hustle on the catwalk.
"Hmm ... does that mean you want to kill yourself?" Paris responded before bursting out in laughter.
'This Too Will Pass'
Fans have since rallied to the post to console Paris following her split from Long.
"Much love, Paris, you are an amazing woman, everything will be OK," one person wrote, while a second commented, "Hope you’re OK. Life is peaks and valleys…this too will pass."
A third begged, "Please, don't take drugs. True joy comes from helping others up and taking joy in their successes."
Paris opened up in a moving January Instagram post that she was celebrating five years of sobriety. "To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface," Paris explained while sharing all the ways that sobriety saved her life.