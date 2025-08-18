EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Vow to Go Underground in Wake of Divorce Scandal — ‘They’re Finding the Intense Public Scrutiny Difficult to Navigate’
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have vowed to go underground withtheir romance following backlash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former co-stars turned lovers have opted to keep their new relationship out of the spotlight due to the criticism following the actor's high-profile divorce from his ex-wife of three decades, Deborra-Lee Furness.
Navigating Their Romance
Following Jackman's divorce bombshell and the hard launch of their romance, the two have been keeping their romance underwraps due to the intense backlash.
The two were last photographed together on May 11th in New York City, and since then, they've been keeping a low profile except for a reappearance on July 4 at her lake house.
After receiving backlash over the snaps, which caused fans to slam them as "inconsiderate" and "disrespectful" for allegedly ending their former marriages to be with each other, they opted to go private.
"They’ve completely taken themselves out of the spotlight, and that includes staying away from the cameras but also not posting," said an insider. "Hugh has been worried for months."
While the couple are content with their decision to turn their former work relationship into a romantic one, the two are still experiencing a lot of backlash.
"Neither of them want the negative press to affect their work or families," added the insider. "They are being very cautious."
Pressure On Sutton
Due to the ongoing backlash of their romance, Jackman has been "worried" about his new lady and the pressure it has been allegedly putting on her.
“Hugh has worried she would feel under pressure and it would all become too much for her,” explained one pal.
Shortly after the divorce, Furness' longtime friend blew the lid off the actress' split from her ex-husband.
In a scathing message, actress and singer Tottie Goldsmith said her friend "deserved better" from her husband of 27 years.
Goldsmith reportedly said: "It's been a very, very tough few years for her – extraordinarily painful. Yet she stayed silent, which is always very difficult, especially when everything played out in public.
"She's been so graceful, that's the word, dignified and classy."
As for Jackman moving on so quickly with his old co-star, Goldsmith slammed the Hollywood actor for being so insensitive.
She said: "Why didn't they talk if there were these big issues? I always loved Hugh, but he didn't handle this in the way I would have imagined, to be honest.
"People fall out of love, marriages fall apart, whatever it might be, but the way you go about it makes the person."
Jackman's Nasty Divorce
After their split news was revealed, their divorce seemed to be amicable – until Furness released a statement calling the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."
Months after Jackman went public with Foster, Furness wrote: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
The former couple were battling over their reported $387 million fortune and remained quiet out of respect for their kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.