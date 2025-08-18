Royal Death Threat Terror: Harry Told William He 'Planned to Kill' Exiled Andrew After He Said Marriage to Meghan Wouldn't 'Last More Than a Month'

It all went down at a family gathering in the autumn of 2013. In the explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie writes Harry and Andrew got in a heated argument over something Andrew apparently said behind his back, and punches were thrown.

"Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the ﬁght was broken up," a source claimed to Lownie.

Andrew then doubled down on the disparaging remarks, this time aimed at Harry's wife, telling him he did not think his marriage to Meghan Markle would "last more than a month," the insider claimed.