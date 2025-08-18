Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Royal Death Threat Terror: Harry Told William He 'Planned to Kill' Exiled Andrew After He Said Marriage to Meghan Wouldn't 'Last More Than a Month'

photo of prince harry, prince andrew and prince williams
Source: mega

Prince Andrew is on the outs with his nephews Prince Harry and Prince William.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Andrew got into a royal rumble with his nephews, Prince Harry and Prince William, years ago RadarOnline.com can reveal, in what reportedly led to a death threat against the disgraced son of Prince Philip.

Andrew has been on the outs with his family for years due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the future king may have finally found a way to strip him of his royal title.

Article continues below advertisement

photo of prince harry and prince williams
Source: mega

Harry and William have each had dust ups with Andrew.

It all went down at a family gathering in the autumn of 2013. In the explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie writes Harry and Andrew got in a heated argument over something Andrew apparently said behind his back, and punches were thrown.

"Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the ﬁght was broken up," a source claimed to Lownie.

Andrew then doubled down on the disparaging remarks, this time aimed at Harry's wife, telling him he did not think his marriage to Meghan Markle would "last more than a month," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

When Andrew Mocked Meghan

prince andrew
Source: mega

The disgraced prince reportedly got into a physical fight with Harry.

The elder prince is believed to have accused Harry of not doing his "due diligence" with the former actress.

The insider claimed: "(Andrew) openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry and that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever.

"Harry later told William he was planning to kill his uncle Andrew. He hated him that much."

Andrew's relationship with William is not much better, with the same source revealing there have been tensions between the two for years after Andrew was rude to Kate Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew?

photo of prince harry and prince williams
Source: mega

William could strip Andrew of his titles when he ascends the throne.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, William seems to be considering little-known constitutional tools to strip disgraced Andrew of all his royal titles.

"He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of," an insider claimed. "Andrew's Dukedom could be up for discussion when William takes the throne."

Such moves, while rare, are possible. Parliament can strip peerages through legislation, and the monarch can revoke the HRH style via Letters Patent.

Even the title of Prince can be rescinded with a fresh Royal Warrant – though insiders stress such a step would likely require political backing to avoid accusations of personal vendetta.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Headed for Same Fate as Prince Andrew Over His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein' — Warns Duke of York’s Biographer

Photo of Princess Anne

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – Tough Princess Anne's Brutal Three-Word Response To Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her For $3Million Ransom

Andrew and Epstein

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Andrew fell out of favor after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew's fall from grace began with his friendship with the convicted sex offender Epstein.

While William has never commented publicly on his uncle's controversies, palace sources say his protective stance towards his wife and their three children has made him secretly hate Andrew.

The Duke's living arrangements have also been a source of contention.

He resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 65, under a long-term lease from the Crown Estate.

According to one source familiar with William's thinking: "If Charles doesn't act before he dies, the first thing William will do as King is get them out of there."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.