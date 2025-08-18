Royal Death Threat Terror: Harry Told William He 'Planned to Kill' Exiled Andrew After He Said Marriage to Meghan Wouldn't 'Last More Than a Month'
Prince Andrew got into a royal rumble with his nephews, Prince Harry and Prince William, years ago RadarOnline.com can reveal, in what reportedly led to a death threat against the disgraced son of Prince Philip.
Andrew has been on the outs with his family for years due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the future king may have finally found a way to strip him of his royal title.
It all went down at a family gathering in the autumn of 2013. In the explosive new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie writes Harry and Andrew got in a heated argument over something Andrew apparently said behind his back, and punches were thrown.
"Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the ﬁght was broken up," a source claimed to Lownie.
Andrew then doubled down on the disparaging remarks, this time aimed at Harry's wife, telling him he did not think his marriage to Meghan Markle would "last more than a month," the insider claimed.
When Andrew Mocked Meghan
The elder prince is believed to have accused Harry of not doing his "due diligence" with the former actress.
The insider claimed: "(Andrew) openly accused Meghan of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry and that his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever.
"Harry later told William he was planning to kill his uncle Andrew. He hated him that much."
Andrew's relationship with William is not much better, with the same source revealing there have been tensions between the two for years after Andrew was rude to Kate Middleton.
Ex-Prince Andrew?
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, William seems to be considering little-known constitutional tools to strip disgraced Andrew of all his royal titles.
"He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of," an insider claimed. "Andrew's Dukedom could be up for discussion when William takes the throne."
Such moves, while rare, are possible. Parliament can strip peerages through legislation, and the monarch can revoke the HRH style via Letters Patent.
Even the title of Prince can be rescinded with a fresh Royal Warrant – though insiders stress such a step would likely require political backing to avoid accusations of personal vendetta.
Andrew and Epstein
Andrew's fall from grace began with his friendship with the convicted sex offender Epstein.
While William has never commented publicly on his uncle's controversies, palace sources say his protective stance towards his wife and their three children has made him secretly hate Andrew.
The Duke's living arrangements have also been a source of contention.
He resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 65, under a long-term lease from the Crown Estate.
According to one source familiar with William's thinking: "If Charles doesn't act before he dies, the first thing William will do as King is get them out of there."