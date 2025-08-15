Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William is Set to Use Ancient Mechanisms to Finally Strip Disgraced Prince Andrew of All His Titles When He Becomes King

Photo of Prince William and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William is planning to use ancient laws to strip Prince Andrew of all titles when he becomes king.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"The public deserves to know their monarchy is free from scandal," Prince William has told his inner circle – in what sources tell RadarOnline.com is the clearest signal yet he intends to punish his uncle, the Duke of York, when he takes the throne.

The 44-year-old heir has long been reported to have a strained relationship with Prince Andrew, 65, whose decades of controversy have left him one of the most unpopular royals in modern history.

Article continues below advertisement

William's Plan To Break Tradition

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William vowed to protect the monarchy from scandal.

While King Charles, 76, has largely maintained the late Queen's approach of keeping family disputes private, senior palace aides tell us William will break with that tradition when the time comes – and use little-known constitutional tools to remove his uncle's remaining honors and titles.

"William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation," one former courtier said.

They added: "He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of.

"Andrew's Dukedom could be up for discussion when William takes the throne."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

William reportedly resents Andrew for harming the monarchy’s image.

We can also reveal that such moves, while rare, are possible.

Parliament can strip peerages through legislation, and the monarch can revoke the HRH style via Letters Patent.

Even the title of Prince can be rescinded with a fresh Royal Warrant – though insiders stress such a step would likely require political backing to avoid accusations of personal vendetta.

Andrew's fall from grace began with his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Though he has always denied any wrongdoing, his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about his links to the pedophile sex trafficker and subsequent withdrawal from public duties have cemented his pariah status.

More recently, a new biography by royal historian Andrew Lownie – Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – has revived damaging claims, including that the Duke made "nasty" and "unkind" remarks about William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Lownie suggests jealousy over her public profile may be a factor driving William's revenge plot.

"It surprised me," Lownie said about the abuse Andrew allegedly dishes out against Middleton behind closed doors.

He added: "Kate has been the family's saving grace – yet people can get jealous."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew's Royal Perks...For Now

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

William intends to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

While William has never commented publicly on his uncle's controversies, palace sources say his protective stance towards his wife and their three children has made him secretly hate Andrew.

The Duke's living arrangements have also been a source of contention.

He resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65, under a long-term lease from the Crown Estate.

According to one source familiar with William's thinking: "If Charles doesn't act before he dies, the first thing William will do as King is get them out of there."

For now, Andrew retains certain privileges.

He attends family occasions such as Easter services and the Sandringham Christmas walk but is excluded from official royal duties.

His Order of the Garter membership remains intact – an honor the monarch alone can revoke.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
split photo of prince andrew and ghislaine maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Bombshell 'Affair With Ghislaine Maxwell' Exposed — Disgraced Royal and Epstein's Madame 'Were Occasional Lovers and Traveled Together,' Author Claims

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Oddball Relationship 'Rocked to the Core' by Sensational Exposé on Their Seedy Sex Lives and Unbelievable Spending

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William plans to revoke Andrew's HRH style with Letters Patent.

Polls show Andrew's popularity languishing at around 9 percent with the British public – way lower than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Campaigns in his former title city of York have already sought to sever Andrew's connection to the city.

"The mechanism to strip him of all titles is there," warned a constitutional expert.

"It just takes the will – and under William, there's every chance that will will materialize."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.