EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William is Set to Use Ancient Mechanisms to Finally Strip Disgraced Prince Andrew of All His Titles When He Becomes King

"The public deserves to know their monarchy is free from scandal," Prince William has told his inner circle – in what sources tell RadarOnline.com is the clearest signal yet he intends to punish his uncle, the Duke of York, when he takes the throne.
The 44-year-old heir has long been reported to have a strained relationship with Prince Andrew, 65, whose decades of controversy have left him one of the most unpopular royals in modern history.
William's Plan To Break Tradition
While King Charles, 76, has largely maintained the late Queen's approach of keeping family disputes private, senior palace aides tell us William will break with that tradition when the time comes – and use little-known constitutional tools to remove his uncle's remaining honors and titles.
"William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation," one former courtier said.
They added: "He's fully aware of the harm Andrew has caused to the monarchy's reputation and won't shy away from actions his grandmother or father may have steered clear of.
"Andrew's Dukedom could be up for discussion when William takes the throne."
We can also reveal that such moves, while rare, are possible.
Parliament can strip peerages through legislation, and the monarch can revoke the HRH style via Letters Patent.
Even the title of Prince can be rescinded with a fresh Royal Warrant – though insiders stress such a step would likely require political backing to avoid accusations of personal vendetta.
Andrew's fall from grace began with his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Though he has always denied any wrongdoing, his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about his links to the pedophile sex trafficker and subsequent withdrawal from public duties have cemented his pariah status.
More recently, a new biography by royal historian Andrew Lownie – Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – has revived damaging claims, including that the Duke made "nasty" and "unkind" remarks about William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Lownie suggests jealousy over her public profile may be a factor driving William's revenge plot.
"It surprised me," Lownie said about the abuse Andrew allegedly dishes out against Middleton behind closed doors.
He added: "Kate has been the family's saving grace – yet people can get jealous."
Prince Andrew's Royal Perks...For Now
While William has never commented publicly on his uncle's controversies, palace sources say his protective stance towards his wife and their three children has made him secretly hate Andrew.
The Duke's living arrangements have also been a source of contention.
He resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65, under a long-term lease from the Crown Estate.
According to one source familiar with William's thinking: "If Charles doesn't act before he dies, the first thing William will do as King is get them out of there."
For now, Andrew retains certain privileges.
He attends family occasions such as Easter services and the Sandringham Christmas walk but is excluded from official royal duties.
His Order of the Garter membership remains intact – an honor the monarch alone can revoke.
Polls show Andrew's popularity languishing at around 9 percent with the British public – way lower than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Campaigns in his former title city of York have already sought to sever Andrew's connection to the city.
"The mechanism to strip him of all titles is there," warned a constitutional expert.
"It just takes the will – and under William, there's every chance that will will materialize."