EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William is Set to Use Ancient Mechanisms to Finally Strip Disgraced Prince Andrew of All His Titles When He Becomes King

We can also reveal that such moves, while rare, are possible.

Parliament can strip peerages through legislation, and the monarch can revoke the HRH style via Letters Patent.

Even the title of Prince can be rescinded with a fresh Royal Warrant – though insiders stress such a step would likely require political backing to avoid accusations of personal vendetta.

Andrew's fall from grace began with his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Though he has always denied any wrongdoing, his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about his links to the pedophile sex trafficker and subsequent withdrawal from public duties have cemented his pariah status.

More recently, a new biography by royal historian Andrew Lownie – Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York – has revived damaging claims, including that the Duke made "nasty" and "unkind" remarks about William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Lownie suggests jealousy over her public profile may be a factor driving William's revenge plot.

"It surprised me," Lownie said about the abuse Andrew allegedly dishes out against Middleton behind closed doors.

He added: "Kate has been the family's saving grace – yet people can get jealous."