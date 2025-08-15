'And Just Like That...' It's Over! Sarah Jessica Parker's Final Performance as Carrie Bradshaw Viciously Criticized After 'Sex and The City' Reboot Finale Left Viewers 'Vomiting' — 'Worst Ending To A Franchise'

The bathroom drama with a geyser of f---- set a disgusting stage for Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes hosting Thanksgiving at her apartment. Viewers were left fuming about the human waste and how Carrie was left alone to close out the series with near-strangers.

"That And Just Like That series finale was one of the absolute worst endings to a show I’ve ever seen. A plumbing mishap and a Lego-eating dog. Perfectly fitting for such a terribly written show," one fan sneered on X.

"Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen?" a second asked. "It’s a choice to make the series finale have three scenes involving s--- and p---… the writers def hate us," a third huffed.

Even the New York Post titled their review, "Carrie Bradshaw’s ending in And Just Like That is a literal pile of crap."