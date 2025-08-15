'And Just Like That...' It's Over! Sarah Jessica Parker's Final Performance as Carrie Bradshaw Viciously Criticized After 'Sex and The City' Reboot Finale Left Viewers 'Vomiting' — 'Worst Ending To A Franchise'
The And Just Like That... series finale left viewers reeling with disgust, as some claimed they were "vomiting" while others vented about how a graphically overflowing toilet became the centerpiece for Carrie Bradshaw's joyless goodbye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Jessica Parker stepped into her character's designer high heels for one last time, with a crappy experience that soiled a Thanksgiving dinner, leaving fans sorely disappointed. Many are calling it the "worst ending" to a series in TV history, especially compared with how Sex and the City's 2004 finale hit such a high note.
Viewers Turned Off By Toilet Drama
The bathroom drama with a geyser of f---- set a disgusting stage for Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes hosting Thanksgiving at her apartment. Viewers were left fuming about the human waste and how Carrie was left alone to close out the series with near-strangers.
"That And Just Like That series finale was one of the absolute worst endings to a show I’ve ever seen. A plumbing mishap and a Lego-eating dog. Perfectly fitting for such a terribly written show," one fan sneered on X.
"Why am I saying farewell to some of my favorite TV characters of all time and seeing a toilet overflow on my screen?" a second asked. "It’s a choice to make the series finale have three scenes involving s--- and p---… the writers def hate us," a third huffed.
Even the New York Post titled their review, "Carrie Bradshaw’s ending in And Just Like That is a literal pile of crap."
Viewers Convinced Show Was Cancelled
Other viewers were upset that the finale didn't bring the beloved core characters from SATC back together in a meaningful and memorable way, with Carrie ultimately deciding she's better off alone than finding a new man.
That left some folks believing that HBO Max cancelled And Just Like That, rather than showrunner and co-executive producer Michael Patrick King's claim that he decided to end the series after writing the perfect finale.
"They made the 33-minute finale emotionless and sh---filled. This cannot have been a 'planned' And Just Like That Finale?! I'm a die-hard SATC fan, but, wow," one person concluded on X, while another agreed, claiming, "The finale is proof the show was abruptly cancelled."
The Crude Metaphor
King, 70, claimed the p--- was a running metaphor in the finale.
"For the gorgeousness of Carrie's pink, sparkly top and tulle skirt, that's the high, the low is a toilet filled up with s---. Because guess what? Being single, there's a lot of s---, and relationships are a lot of s---," he crudely told Variety about the theme that made viewers gag.
King also wanted to change Carrie's happy ending with Mr. Big in the SATC finale to a scenario where the writer is alone and on her own.
"This is the real, real, this-is-now Carrie. Many, many years later, having gone through deaths, heartbreaks, new romances, saying, 'I’m grown-up enough to face this, because I’ve created a life that’s so magnificent for myself,'" he said about the character's farewell.
According to sources, Parker was furious when HBO Max pulled the plug on the show, despite King's claim that he independently decided to end the series that earned the three lead actresses $10million per season.
“They told her, but it wasn’t a conversation,” a top source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter about the cable network's decision. "It was, ‘We’re done.’ No discussion. No collaboration. Just final."
"She made them billions. Syndication, streaming, she helped shape modern HBO,” said one former exec. "And they ended it like she was just another actress under contract."
“She’s p-----,” confirmed a friend about Parker. "They treated her like a liability, not an icon.”