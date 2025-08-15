EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Bombshell 'Affair With Ghislaine Maxwell' Exposed — Disgraced Royal and Epstein's Madame 'Were Occasional Lovers and Traveled Together,' Author Claims
A bombshell new biography has claimed disgraced Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell were more than just friends – they were also lovers, RadarOnline.com can report.
It was through their alleged hookup that the royal was first introduced to Maxwell's boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.
According to the just-released book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie contends Andrew and Maxwell were intimate sometime in the early 2000s.
"Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends – and over the years had been occasional lovers," Lownie wrote. "And through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein."
Andrew and Maxwell soon went global with their romance, and according to Lownie, they were spotted "holding hands at Nello’s restaurant in Madison Avenue before ﬂying to Miami with model Naomi Campbell and Alexia Wallaert, a Parisian art dealer, on the Lolita Express."
The claims continued: "The following month Ghislaine and Epstein were pictured with Andrew at Royal Ascot, and they were among the eight hundred guests at the black-tie 'Dance of the Decades' marking Andrew's fortieth birthday."
Rumors and Speculation
Speculation of relations between the two has been around but never officially confirmed. Paul Page, a former Royal security officer, has said part of his duty was to allow Maxwell into Buckingham Place without question whenever she approached the gate.
"She was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will," he confessed to The Sun in 2022. "Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship."
"We would wave her in, and she would go straight to the quad and straight up to the Duke of York's apartments," he added.
Page admitted he was convinced when he spotted the two having a late-night picnic "right outside the Queen's bedroom window."
"So from that point on, I was under the opinion they had some form of intimate relationship," he recalled.
Andrew's Previous Scandals
Andrew has faced years of scandal over his association with Epstein, including allegations by one of the pedophile’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, that he sexually abused her when she was 17. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and settled a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 for a reported $16million without admitting liability.
In another tell-all book, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard revealed Andrew's relationship with Epstein began in 1998, all thanks to Maxwell.
"Epstein came into Prince Andrew’s life because Ghislaine Maxwell 'became friendly' with his scandal-scarred ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York," Howard wrote.
"Fergie introduced Ghislaine to Prince Andrew, and then Ghislaine introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein."
EXCLUSIVE: Epstein's Trail of Death — Mystery Surrounding Sex Creep's Inner Circle Ramps Up As 22 People Mysteriously Die... Including Lawyers, Pimps and Investigative Journalists
Maxwell Spills Secrets
Maxwell and Andrew's relationship was reportedly one of the subjects the 63-year-old was asked about when Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche questioned her in Tallahassee, Florida last month.
Epstein's former madame had been serving out a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and assisting Epstein with his crimes, before her controversial move to a minimum security prison in Texas.
According to insiders, Maxwell was asked about "100 different people," including the disgraced royal. Epstein's former girlfriend is said to have introduced Andrew to his eventual accuser Giuffre.
"No one was off limits," the source explained about the jailhouse meeting. "The interview was meticulous as it was long. Ghislaine was quizzed about everyone she knew in Epstein’s circle, including the Duke. Nothing was left on the table.”