EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Bombshell 'Affair With Ghislaine Maxwell' Exposed — Disgraced Royal and Epstein's Madame 'Were Occasional Lovers and Traveled Together,' Author Claims

It was through their alleged hookup that the royal was first introduced to Maxwell's boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein .

A bombshell new biography has claimed disgraced Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell were more than just friends – they were also lovers, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to the just-released book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie contends Andrew and Maxwell were intimate sometime in the early 2000s.

"Andrew and Ghislaine were good friends – and over the years had been occasional lovers," Lownie wrote. "And through her, the prince had come into the ambit of her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew and Maxwell soon went global with their romance, and according to Lownie, they were spotted "holding hands at Nello’s restaurant in Madison Avenue before ﬂying to Miami with model Naomi Campbell and Alexia Wallaert, a Parisian art dealer, on the Lolita Express."

The claims continued: "The following month Ghislaine and Epstein were pictured with Andrew at Royal Ascot, and they were among the eight hundred guests at the black-tie 'Dance of the Decades' marking Andrew's fortieth birthday."