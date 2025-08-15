EXCLUSIVE: Epstein's Trail of Death — Mystery Surrounding Sex Creep's Inner Circle Ramps Up As 22 People Mysteriously Die... Including Lawyers, Pimps and Investigative Journalists

"There were a lot of people entrapped and entangled through Epstein’s web, and many of those people are gone now, dead," private investigator Ed Opperman said. "They are all connected through a money trail.”

According to financier Steven Hoffenberg, both Epstein and the predator's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, were "taping" honey-trap videos of VIPs with underage girls in hopes of blackmailing powerful individuals.

Hoffenberg, who made the allegation before he died in 2022, said: "This puts a lot of high-powered people in very dangerous situations."

The 77-year-old, who served 18 years for a $475million Ponzi scheme, worked with the FBI and spoke out about Epstein's alleged connections to Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad.

More individuals connected to Epstein have died since his passing, including his final cellmate, Efrain "Stone" Reyes.