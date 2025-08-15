EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Oddball Relationship 'Rocked to the Core' by Sensational Exposé on Their Seedy Sex Lives and Unbelievable Spending

Our insider added: "They are extremely accurate and backed up by top sources, so they know they can't deny anything in it. All their sleaze and spending have come out, and now they are both hanging their heads in shame."

Despite being divorced, Andrew and Ferguson enjoy such a close relationship that they still live together.

But our source claimed: "These revelations include affairs and all sorts of embarrassing relationship details between them that their bond is also being rocked by this book.

"It's dredged up a lot of painful memories for them both, and cracks are now beginning to show in their relationship."

Lownie's story focuses on the 65-year-old Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson, also 65, whose unconventional relationship continues to fascinate the public decades after their 1996 divorce.

Despite no longer being married, the pair still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, sharing a complicated bond that has now been thrust into the spotlight by Lownie's explosive new biography.

Lownie describes Andrew as a "serial sex addict" with a staggering list of conquests, allegedly exceeding 1,000 women – something our source has sent Ferguson spiraling into "late-night bouts of despair and weeping."

The late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is said by Lownie to have branded his royal pal Andrew "even kinkier" than himself in Lownie's book.