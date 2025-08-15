EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Oddball Relationship 'Rocked to the Core' by Sensational Exposé on Their Seedy Sex Lives and Unbelievable Spending
"I was surprised by what the lawyers let through," says Andrew Lownie, whose new book The Rise and Fall of the House of York pulls back the curtain on the extravagant, sleazy, and turbulent private lives of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
The royal biographer reveals a side of the Duke and Duchess of York rarely seen before in his tome – one marked by scandalous affairs and reckless spending – and a source has told RadarOnline.com: "The contents of this book have rocked Andrew and Sarah to the core."
A Bizarre Relationship Exposed
Our insider added: "They are extremely accurate and backed up by top sources, so they know they can't deny anything in it. All their sleaze and spending have come out, and now they are both hanging their heads in shame."
Despite being divorced, Andrew and Ferguson enjoy such a close relationship that they still live together.
But our source claimed: "These revelations include affairs and all sorts of embarrassing relationship details between them that their bond is also being rocked by this book.
"It's dredged up a lot of painful memories for them both, and cracks are now beginning to show in their relationship."
Lownie's story focuses on the 65-year-old Andrew and his ex-wife, Ferguson, also 65, whose unconventional relationship continues to fascinate the public decades after their 1996 divorce.
Despite no longer being married, the pair still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, sharing a complicated bond that has now been thrust into the spotlight by Lownie's explosive new biography.
Lownie describes Andrew as a "serial sex addict" with a staggering list of conquests, allegedly exceeding 1,000 women – something our source has sent Ferguson spiraling into "late-night bouts of despair and weeping."
The late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is said by Lownie to have branded his royal pal Andrew "even kinkier" than himself in Lownie's book.
Was Ferguson Jealous Of Andrew?
The duke is said to have brought women with "ample breasts" to dine with Queen Elizabeth II, while his behavior reportedly included inappropriate touching under tables and bizarre antics such as plunging women's faces into pâté for amusement.
Meanwhile, Ferguson's reputation is almost just as shameful.
Lownie claims she indulged in an extravagant lifestyle, running up vast debts reportedly settled by the late Queen herself.
The duchess allegedly spent around $33,000 in a single hour at Bloomingdale's and maintained a costly household, with annual expenditures including $375,000 on staff, $187,500 on gifts, $62,500 on flowers, $62,500 on parties, $187,500 on travel, and $125,000 on clothes.
The biography further alleges Andrew and Ferguson maintained an "open marriage."
Lownie writes: "Friends say Andrew accepted his wife's infidelities and that his marriage was over. Sarah, however, was jealous of any of Andrew's girlfriends. She wanted to remain The One."
How Many Affairs Did They Have?
Lownie claims Andrew had over a dozen affairs within his first year of marriage to Ferguson, while she is also alleged to have engaged in numerous flings.
Neither Andrew nor Ferguson has yet publicly commented on the claims.
The couple, parents to Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, have long been known for their turbulent yet enduring connection, which continues to defy traditional royal norms.
Lownie's account portrays a portrait of two individuals whose reckless personal choices and financial excesses have left the royals reeling.
His book has been described as among the most audacious and unvarnished portrayals of senior royals published in recent years, dwarfing scandals surrounding Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
The Duke of York's reported behavior includes golf cheating at a "Trumpian" level and leaving used tissues soiled from "autoerotic exertions" around his bedroom for staff to find.
He also allegedly insulted palace staff, calling one a "f------ imbecile" for misusing the Queen's royal title.
Ferguson's spending habits reportedly matched Andrew's excesses, with debts mounting as she splurged on luxury shopping sprees and high-end hotels.
The duchess's butler allegedly started work at 4.30 am just to prepare watercress for ice, highlighting the lavishness surrounding her lifestyle.
Lownie's exposé challenges the sanitized image of royal life and underlines how financial and personal recklessness have unsettled the York branch of the monarchy, with his book offering a raw and unprecedented look at two of the most controversial figures in recent royal history.