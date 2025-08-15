Still Bashing Trump! Ana Navarro Blasts Prez In Scathing Post After ABC Execs Demanded 'The View' Hosts 'Tone Down' Anti-MAGA Rants

After Trump announced on Wednesday, August 13, that Gaynor was part of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors class, Navarro made her unhinged plea via Instagram.

"A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami. She gifted me a keychain that belted out I Will Survive when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries," the left-wing commentator wrote next to a photo of Gaynor the following day.

"Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host. Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and LGBTQ," Navarro alleged.

"The gay community in particular helped turn her signature song into an anthem. Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!" Navarro implored.