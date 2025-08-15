Still Bashing Trump! Ana Navarro Blasts Prez In Scathing Post After ABC Execs Demanded 'The View' Hosts 'Tone Down' Anti-MAGA Rants
Fiery Ana Navarro isn't letting The View's summer hiatus stop her ongoing bashing of Donald Trump, as she's urging a music legend to turn down a highly coveted award selected by the president, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The outspoken 53-year-old cohost is now pressuring disco icon Gloria Gaynor to snub one of the nation’s most prestigious honors after being personally tapped by the Commander-in-Chief, 79. Navarro unleashed her fury on social media, imploring the 81-year-old I Will Survive legend, "Don’t do it!" – a plea dripping with what critics call full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome.
'Don't Do It!'
After Trump announced on Wednesday, August 13, that Gaynor was part of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors class, Navarro made her unhinged plea via Instagram.
"A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami. She gifted me a keychain that belted out I Will Survive when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries," the left-wing commentator wrote next to a photo of Gaynor the following day.
"Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host. Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and LGBTQ," Navarro alleged.
"The gay community in particular helped turn her signature song into an anthem. Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!" Navarro implored.
Gaynor 'Blessed and Honored' By Trump Selection
Gaynor is on cloud nine after Trump personally named her to the Kennedy Center Honors class of 2025. The other artists include country music icon George Strait, action star Sylvester Stallone, rock band KISS, and legendary Phantom of the Opera actor Michael Crawford.
"I am beyond blessed and honored to be receiving this award. My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with I Will Survive. Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose," a rep for Gaynor shared with Fox News Digital.
"I’ve always focused on a creative path that will help others, and I hope that being awarded the Kennedy Center honor will help me continue this legacy," the Never Can Say Goodbye singer added.
KCH Honors 'All Came Through' Trump
Trump is now the chairman of the Kennedy Center, and said he was "about 98 percent involved" in the honoree selection process, revealing, "They all came through me."
The president also made it clear he turned away left-leaning entertainers for the honor, which in 2024 included the Grateful Dead and former Bernie Sanders supporter Bonnie Raitt.
"I turned down plenty, they were too woke… I had a couple of wokesters. No, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be," Trump gushed. The tycoon plans to host the annual ceremony in December.
'The View' Under Fire
Navarro and the rest of The View cohosts came under fire from the White House after one of Joy Behar's over-the-top rants against the president in the days before going on their summer hiatus.
Trump's spokesperson called Behar, 82, "an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," and predicted "her show is the next to be pulled off air," after Stephen Colbert's heavily left-leaning The Late Show got the axe in July.
Following a report that found The View welcomed 102 liberal guests in the first half of the year with zero conservative voices represented, ABC is demanding answers.
"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," a network insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about the imbalance on his Substack. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."
"Top brass wants change, fast," the insider added about the investigation.