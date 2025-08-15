EXCLUSIVE: Biden and Harris at War! Sleepy Joe 'Threatening To Expose Kamala's Dirty Secrets'... as Ex-Vice President Promises To Share Details From Failed Campaign In Upcoming Book
Well-placed sources claimed Joe Biden and his allies have threatened to release dirt exposing Kamala Harris' political incompetence if she shares any more details about the former president's mental decline in the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While former Biden staffers were being subpoenaed to testify on his use of autopen and mental acuity as part of the House Oversight Committee's coverup probe, the former vice president announced she was dropping a tell-all memoir on her 2024 presidential campaign.
Expert Says Democratic Party Told Harris to 'Keep Her Mouth Shut'
Harris' memoir promises to deliver new insights into her botched bid against Donald Trump last year – and experts believe the replacement candidate is poised to air Biden's dirty laundry because she has an axe to grind over his lackluster support for her campaign.
Presidential expert Leon Wagener said: "Kamala has a chip on her shoulder and she's been told by everybody in the party to keep her mouth shut or 'we'll bury you.'
"Everyone knows there is a deep well of dislike and distrust between them – and it's going to be an all-out war if she talks and the Biden team goes after her."
Biden Team 'Preparing For the Worst'
Meanwhile, political reporter Mark Halperin claimed Biden's camp are bracing themselves and preparing for a political battle to preserve the 82-year-old's legacy.
He said: "If the Biden people decide that Kamala is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the Palinesque stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run," in reference to Republican vice president candidate Sarah Palin.
Halperin continued: "If the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good.
"I'm telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way."
Harris Mocked Over Election Loss Memoir
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harris was brutally mocked after announcing her memoir, 107 Days, in a video shared to social media.
Her memoir promised to deliver a "behind-the-scenes account" of her "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal" campaign, but social media users laughed at Harris writing a book on her humiliating loss to Trump.
One X user commented: "Why would you lose an election and then try to sell everyone a book about how horribly you lost."
Another said: "Should have titled it 'Luckily Voters Didn’t See More Of Me Or I Would Have Lost By Even More.'"
After Harris announced 107 Days, an insider said Biden has faced a bleak existence since moving out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The former president, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, has isolated himself in his Delaware home.
Biden has apparently done everything he can to distract himself from his legal woes and has buried himself in work for his own memoir between cancer treatments.