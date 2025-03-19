James Carville Rips Kamala Harris and Her Failed Campaign Despite Having 'More Money' — As She Quickly Loses Control of Democratic Party Following Defeat

Add James Carville to the list of those in the Democratic party who have seemingly turned their backs on their once-promising candidate Kamala Harris. Harris has completely stayed out of the spotlight following her humiliating defeat to Donald Trump in November, with many claiming she's not the top dog anymore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Carville expressed he made a dire mistake when previously boasting Harris would take the election. "The polls looked even, alright? I thought that Harris had more money. She also had more storefront locations, she had more doorknockers, definitely had better surrogates with two ex-presidents out there," he said. The 80-year-old continued: "Trump was going around with (actor) Scott Baio or something…. And I thought a combination of all of that would be worth a point and a half. It was not."

The Democratic strategist also admitted Harris, 60, didn't exactly give people a reason to rush to the voting booth. He said: "You relearn the oldest lesson in politics. The greatest motivator of turnout, of voting, of persuasion is a reason. If you don't have a reason, you can't (win). "People had a reason to vote for Trump. The one reason that they were looking for, I should have taken this into more account, was people wanted some change."

Carville refused to confirm if he would like to see Harris give the presidency another shot, instead skirting around the question: “If she runs for president again, she’s got to be a lot better candidate than she was in 2024. Maybe she is.” He continued: "Look, she’s a former vice president. She’s a former prosecutor in a big city, apparently very good at it. She’s a former state attorney general. "... She certainly passes anything you say about who could run for president. She would have to think about it, but it would be very, very difficult for her to win the nomination, but it would be difficult for anybody else."

All this comes as Harris is not looked at as the leading candidate to right the ship for Democrats when the 2028 presidential election kicks off, especially as she has not made any statement amid Trump's controversial run so far. "I think she's done at the top of the ticket, I think the country will not have moved in a progressive direction during that time, it will have become more conservative," a top donor said. Democratic fundraiser Michael Kempner also added: "I don't know if I would get involved at this point even if God were running. ... I think it's going to be tough for any Democrat to raise any money. There is little enthusiasm."

And while Harris has also been accused of "missing in action," her husband, Doug Emhoff, recently claimed she is still leading her party. An insider said: "The person you just spent $2billion on trying to elect? I’m glad she’s having a good time going to a musical, and being repped by CAA." In ​February 2025, Harris signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to pursue speaking and publishing opportunities. The source added: "But this whole strategy of 'Do not do anything, or say anything,' that’s not the kind of leadership the world needs right now."

