EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victim Wants Him To Suffer In Prison For 'Rest of Life'— As Disgraced Producer Set to Beg Jury Again Following Mistrial On Rape Charge
One of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, Kaja Sokola, did not mince words about the vile former movie producer, who is set to once again face a jury on a rape charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In June, Weinstein's rape charge, related to actress Jessica Mann, was declared a mistrial after the jury foreperson claimed they felt threatened by other jurors due to their differences in opinions – but now the ex-Hollywood businessman will be back in court.
Weinstein Needs To Be Found 'Guilty'
Sokola exclusively told us: "Jessica is a very brave woman who has been through a lot, and I hope that she will find her resolution... At this point, I believe the most important thing is finding justice and showing strength for the women, rather than for Harvey, who will probably spend the rest of his life in jail."
She added: "Criminal court has its restrictions when it comes to testimony, but this case is bigger than Harvey. It’s about showing women that it is necessary and worth it to open up and speak about the abuse they experienced.
"In my opinion, the next trial feels more like figuring out the justice system than just Harvey’s case. I hope with all my heart that it will bring the verdict that we all know he deserves – guilty."
Weinstein, 73, was accused of sexual assault by Sokola, Mann, and former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, charges he denied, as his defense had claimed the sexual encounters were all "transactional" and "consensual."
What Happened Inside The Jury Room?
While the 73-year-old was found guilty of sexually assaulting Haley, he was found not guilty of a criminal sexual act against former model Sokol.
The jury could not decide on the rape charge related to Mann, a former actress, as fighting within the jury room derailed discussion.
The jury foreperson complained to Judge Curtis Farber and the legal teams at the time, and expressed that he did not feel safe.
"I feel afraid inside there. I can't be inside there," they said. According to the foreperson, their fellow jurors had been trying to get him to change his mind, and when he refused, they are believed to have said, "Oh, we will see you outside."
Weinstein Complains About His Situation
Before the shock verdict on all charges was read, the Oscar-winning producer complained about the process, raging to Farber: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.
"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It’s not fair. It’s that simple. It’s just not fair."
He added: "It could be in my favor, but it’s not fair. That’s the problem with this... This is over."
Judge Farber wants the new trial to take place before the end of this year, to finally determine Weinstein's fate after Mann claimed he raped her inside a New York City hotel room in 2013.
During the trial, Sokola took the stand and recalled Weinstein allegedly raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.
Sokola claimed Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room days before her 20th birthday in 2006. She also claimed she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in his apartment when she was 16 years old.
Weinstein will be sentenced for his guilty verdict in Haley's case on September 30.