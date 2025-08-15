Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Harvey Weinstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victim Wants Him To Suffer In Prison For 'Rest of Life'— As Disgraced Producer Set to Beg Jury Again Following Mistrial On Rape Charge

Photo of Harvey Weinstein, Kaja Sokola
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein will find himself in a courtroom again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

One of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, Kaja Sokola, did not mince words about the vile former movie producer, who is set to once again face a jury on a rape charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In June, Weinstein's rape charge, related to actress Jessica Mann, was declared a mistrial after the jury foreperson claimed they felt threatened by other jurors due to their differences in opinions – but now the ex-Hollywood businessman will be back in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein Needs To Be Found 'Guilty'

Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Kaja Sokola wants the disgraced movie producer to rot behind bars forever.

Sokola exclusively told us: "Jessica is a very brave woman who has been through a lot, and I hope that she will find her resolution... At this point, I believe the most important thing is finding justice and showing strength for the women, rather than for Harvey, who will probably spend the rest of his life in jail."

She added: "Criminal court has its restrictions when it comes to testimony, but this case is bigger than Harvey. It’s about showing women that it is necessary and worth it to open up and speak about the abuse they experienced.

"In my opinion, the next trial feels more like figuring out the justice system than just Harvey’s case. I hope with all my heart that it will bring the verdict that we all know he deserves – guilty."

Weinstein, 73, was accused of sexual assault by Sokola, Mann, and former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, charges he denied, as his defense had claimed the sexual encounters were all "transactional" and "consensual."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Inside The Jury Room?

Photo of Kaja Sokola
Source: MEGA

The former model accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

While the 73-year-old was found guilty of sexually assaulting Haley, he was found not guilty of a criminal sexual act against former model Sokol.

The jury could not decide on the rape charge related to Mann, a former actress, as fighting within the jury room derailed discussion.

The jury foreperson complained to Judge Curtis Farber and the legal teams at the time, and expressed that he did not feel safe.

"I feel afraid inside there. I can't be inside there," they said. According to the foreperson, their fellow jurors had been trying to get him to change his mind, and when he refused, they are believed to have said, "Oh, we will see you outside."

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein Complains About His Situation

Photo of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein has already been found guilty of sexually assaulting a former Project Runway production assistant.

Before the shock verdict on all charges was read, the Oscar-winning producer complained about the process, raging to Farber: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.

"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It’s not fair. It’s that simple. It’s just not fair."

He added: "It could be in my favor, but it’s not fair. That’s the problem with this... This is over."

Judge Farber wants the new trial to take place before the end of this year, to finally determine Weinstein's fate after Mann claimed he raped her inside a New York City hotel room in 2013.

During the trial, Sokola took the stand and recalled Weinstein allegedly raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
split photo of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Puppet? US Group Claims Russian President Has 'No Problem Swaying President Trump in His Direction' As Crucial US-Russia Summit Kicks Off

Aniston's new man 'barely touches' his credit cards while they are out.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's New Man Using Hypnotherapy to Train Her to Deal with Paranoia After Stalker Nightmare

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kaja Sokola
Source: MEGA

He was found not guilty of sexually assaulting Sokola.

Sokola claimed Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room days before her 20th birthday in 2006. She also claimed she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in his apartment when she was 16 years old.

Weinstein will be sentenced for his guilty verdict in Haley's case on September 30.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.