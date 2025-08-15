EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victim Wants Him To Suffer In Prison For 'Rest of Life'— As Disgraced Producer Set to Beg Jury Again Following Mistrial On Rape Charge

Sokola exclusively told us: "Jessica is a very brave woman who has been through a lot, and I hope that she will find her resolution... At this point, I believe the most important thing is finding justice and showing strength for the women, rather than for Harvey, who will probably spend the rest of his life in jail."

She added: "Criminal court has its restrictions when it comes to testimony, but this case is bigger than Harvey. It’s about showing women that it is necessary and worth it to open up and speak about the abuse they experienced.

"In my opinion, the next trial feels more like figuring out the justice system than just Harvey’s case. I hope with all my heart that it will bring the verdict that we all know he deserves – guilty."

Weinstein, 73, was accused of sexual assault by Sokola, Mann, and former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, charges he denied, as his defense had claimed the sexual encounters were all "transactional" and "consensual."