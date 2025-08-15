Netflix Slammed After Dropping First Trailer For Jussie Smollett's 'Shameful' Documentary About Violent Hate Crime Hoax As Struggling Actor Attempts To Revive Hollywood Career — 'Utterly Embarrassing'
Netflix has come under fire after dropping the first trailer for a bombshell new documentary on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Empire star is trying to resurrect his career after he falsely reported a hate crime against himself in 2019 that was eventually revealed to be a hoax he staged.
That winter, Smollett was found in his apartment with a noose around his neck. He claimed at the time he was attacked by two men shouting "racial and homophobic slurs" and then poured "an unknown chemical substance" on him.
However, a police investigation raised questions and doubts about the actor's tale, and the now 43-year-old eventually found himself on the receiving end of false report charges.
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? is set to debut on the streaming service August 22, and features interviews with police and investigators who were involved in the case.
Smollett himself also sits down to share his story, with Netflix teasing the "question mark" in the title is intentional. Promotional material for the show revealed it's there to "allow audiences to decide for themselves who is telling" the truth.
Angry Viewers React
But many angry subscribers have already formed their own conclusions and flooded social media with reactions to even giving Smollett a platform at all.
On X.com, one person tweeted: "'Imagine paying someone to victimize you lmao. This dude wanted to be oppressed so badly. Meanwhile, he was in a position of privilege most people will never achieve.... Utterly embarrassing."
Another person slammed: "He should still be in jail. He's a POS dirtbag criminal."
While one person reacted: "Just 'deny it till death,' and eventually stupid people will believe it. The rest of us will always know you're full (of) s---."
Smollett's Own Words
Smollett previewed his stance when he told Variety: "The villains are the two people who assaulted me, the Chicago Police Department, and, if I may be so brave, the mayor (Rahm Emanuel)."
The former star stood by his version of events, raging: "Every single other person's story has changed multiple times. Mine has never. I saw firsthand how narratives are built.
"I saw firsthand the way that someone can take the exact opposite of who you are and literally sell it."
The Backlash Continues
Smollett's career was flourishing with a role in the popular Fox music drama Empire, but all that came crashing down in 2019, when Smollett claimed he was a victim of a violent hate crime in Chicago.
However, after an investigation, Chicago police released surveillance images of the supposed perpetrators, identifying the men as Nigerian American brothers who worked as extras on Empire, and Smollett was accused of planning the attack – paying the brothers $3,500.
The actor was buried in backlash, as he would soon be indicted on 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct. Those charges were later dropped.
Smollett was then re-indicted and later convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct. The star was sentenced to 30 months probation, including 150 days behind bars, and ordered to pay fines totaling more than $120,000.
He lucked out again, as in 2024, his conviction was reversed on procedural grounds, as it was found the reprosecution violated due process.