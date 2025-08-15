Netflix Slammed After Dropping First Trailer For Jussie Smollett's 'Shameful' Documentary About Violent Hate Crime Hoax As Struggling Actor Attempts To Revive Hollywood Career — 'Utterly Embarrassing'

The former Empire star is trying to resurrect his career after he falsely reported a hate crime against himself in 2019 that was eventually revealed to be a hoax he staged.

'The Truth About Jussie Smollett?' premieres later this month.

However, a police investigation raised questions and doubts about the actor's tale, and the now 43-year-old eventually found himself on the receiving end of false report charges.

That winter, Smollett was found in his apartment with a noose around his neck. He claimed at the time he was attacked by two men shouting "racial and homophobic slurs" and then poured "an unknown chemical substance" on him.

Smollett himself also sits down to share his story, with Netflix teasing the "question mark" in the title is intentional. Promotional material for the show revealed it's there to "allow audiences to decide for themselves who is telling" the truth.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? is set to debut on the streaming service August 22, and features interviews with police and investigators who were involved in the case.

Smollett was seen with a noose tied around his neck.

But many angry subscribers have already formed their own conclusions and flooded social media with reactions to even giving Smollett a platform at all.

On X.com, one person tweeted: "'Imagine paying someone to victimize you lmao. This dude wanted to be oppressed so badly. Meanwhile, he was in a position of privilege most people will never achieve.... Utterly embarrassing."

Another person slammed: "He should still be in jail. He's a POS dirtbag criminal."

While one person reacted: "Just 'deny it till death,' and eventually stupid people will believe it. The rest of us will always know you're full (of) s---."