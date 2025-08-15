Fears For Justin Bieber Erupt as Troubled Singer Looks 'Dazed' While Partying Shirtless With Controversial Disney Star Who Was Accused of 'Sending Pornographic Material to Teen Girl On Snapchat'
New music hasn't stopped Justin Bieber fans from worrying about his health.
The pop star sparked fresh concerns for his well-being after he was seen looking "dazed" and shirtless partying with controversial former Disney star Kyle Massey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bieber, 31, took to Instagram to share photos from Gunna's album release party at club Zouk in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 13.
Bieber Shares Shirtless Photos From the Club
The first image in Bieber's post, which he captioned "I’ll never forget forever @kylemassey," featured the Baby singer holding a glass bottle as Massey, 33, rested an arm on his shoulder.
Bieber ditched his shirt for the rapper's bash, and his tatted chest and neck could be seen in the snap. He shared a video taken from the dance floor at Zouk, surrounded by bodies as the crowd swayed and enjoyed the music.
Fans raised concerns about Bieber's "gaunt" and spaced-out appearance as well as his decision to hang out with Massey.
Bieber's connection to Massey dates back to the actor's Disney Channel days, which overlapped with the Daisies singer's appearances on the network in the early days of his music career.
Massey is best known for playing Cory on That's So Raven, but made headlines four years ago when he was charged with felony immoral communication with a minor after he allegedly sent an explicit photo to a 13-year-old girl, which he vehemently denied.
He said in a statement through his lawyer: "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials, and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."
Fans Call Out Bieber 'Hanging With the Wrong Crowd'
Unfortunately, the accusation wasn't an isolated event. Several other women came forward with allegations against Massey, claiming he also communicated with them on apps when they were teenagers, suggesting a disturbing pattern of predatory behavior.
Before the 2021 allegations, Massey was hit with a $1.5million lawsuit in March 2019 alleging similar inappropriate behavior; however, the case was dropped by the plaintiff's attorney in December 2019.
One Instagram fan commented on Bieber's post, "Hangin with the wrong crowd in real time," and another echoed: "Stop hanging around the wrong people."
Bieber's Marriage Rocked by Divorce Rumors
Netflix Slammed After Dropping First Trailer For Jussie Smollett's 'Shameful' Documentary About Violent Hate Crime Hoax As Struggling Actor Attempts To Revive Hollywood Career — 'Utterly Embarrassing'
Others thought Bieber's post was just the most recent in a string of unstable behavior as of late, with one user commenting, "It's like you want to look as unstable as possible... lol."
Bieber has been active on social media lately, sharing photos of his son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber, as well as snaps from vacation and projects he's currently working on.
While many posts have been harmless, others caused supporters to speculate about Bieber's mental health as he willingly posted photos of himself appearing intoxicated and smoking, even near his baby.
Hailey Gives Justin 'Conditions'
Meanwhile, Bieber's marriage has been plagued with divorce rumors as insiders claimed the couple is on the rocks due to stress brought on by the singer's public outbursts and erratic online posting.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the couple was recently spotted on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, and sources claimed Bieber used the trip as an opportunity to reconnect with Hailey and beg her for "another chance."
An insider said: "Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet. He's begging for another chance. He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family his priority."
Haley appeared to have accepted her husband's apology, but only on the condition he stop the "public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit."