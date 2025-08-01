Your tip
Justin Bieber
EXCLUSIVE: Why Justin Bieber's 'Most Personal Album Yet' Reveals He's Also as Messed Up As Ever

Troubled pop star Justin Bieber's new album is a look at the man behind the singer.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber has released his most vulnerable and unfiltered album yet, but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has fans and insiders questioning his mental health, direction, and stability.

The 30-year-old pop star stunned fans in July with the surprise release of Swag, a sprawling, often chaotic 21-track record that veers between moody R&B and disjointed spoken-word confessions.

Billed as his "most personal album yet," Swag arrives after months of erratic behavior, cryptic posts, and growing speculation over the singer's emotional and physical well-being.

Justin's career has now spanned 15 years, beginning with his 2010 breakout hit Baby. He has since sold more than 150 million records worldwide and amassed countless awards.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin dropped a surprise 21-track album titled 'Swag.'

But in recent years, it's been his turbulent private life, not the music, dominating headlines.

His 2021 record Justice was met with lukewarm reviews, and since then, he's been mired in controversy, with whispers about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, 27, health setbacks, and resurfaced videos reigniting old allegations.

Most recently, Justin rebranded his Instagram to "Lil Bieber" and sparked confusion with posts fans called "unhinged."

A source close to the singer said: "Justin's been on a downward slope lately. He keeps saying he feels lost and like no one really gets him. "The album feels like it was made in the chaos – it's emotional, but also a bit alarming, and its content is actually still scaring his inner circle and loved ones."

'No One's Listening'

Photo of Justin and Hailer Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey denied split rumors despite ongoing speculation.

That turbulence runs through Swag, which opens with All I Can Take, a slow-burning R&B track that finds Justin singing: "These symptoms of my sensitivity, feels worser knowin' no one's listening."

He sounds emotionally drained, and over nearly an hour, the record swings between confessions about fatherhood, infidelity, self-doubt, and spiritual angst.

On Therapy Session, he speaks directly to fans in a short spoken-word interlude, saying: "It's feelin' like, you know, I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human… really publicly."

The track ends abruptly, but not before revealing the wear and tear of life under scrutiny.

Elsewhere, on Walking Away, he reflects on marital tensions, singing about "taking a break" and questioning whether love is enough.

Justin and his wife, Hailey, have faced renewed speculation about their relationship since the birth of their son last year. Though the couple has denied split rumors, sources have described their relationship as "strained" behind closed doors.

Coping With His Music

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin compared himself to Princess Diana after clashing with paparazzi

His recent public outburst comparing himself to Princess Diana, after clashing with paparazzi, only added fuel to the fire. Justin's history with drug abuse and mental health struggles is well documented.

In 2020, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and previously admitted to abusing substances as a teenager.

More recently, his Justice world tour was cut short due to health concerns, including facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Another insider said: "People close to Justin are genuinely worried. He's got a support system, but he's been pulling away and acting erratically. The music seems like his way of coping, though some fear it's also a red flag."

Image of 'Swag' song list
Source: SPOTIFY

He used the album to express his pain and confusion.

Despite its messiness, critics have admitted Swag does contain flashes of brilliance. Reviews have highlighted how Daisies is a shimmering standout with breezy hooks, and Zuma House, a stripped acoustic piece, showcases a rare moment of intimacy as Justin pleads: "Who's gonna catch me if I fall?"

But such moments are fleeting. Tracks such as Glory Voice Memo – reportedly recorded on a phone – feel more like late-night voice notes than finished songs.

The record closes with Forgiveness, where Justin turns the spotlight to gospel legend Marvin Winans.

A source said: "It's a quiet conclusion that addresses Justin's long-held Christian faith, but much like the album as a whole, it leaves more questions than it answers about his life and mental state."

