EXCLUSIVE: Why Justin Bieber's 'Most Personal Album Yet' Reveals He's Also as Messed Up As Ever

Justin Bieber has released his most vulnerable and unfiltered album yet, but RadarOnline.com can reveal it has fans and insiders questioning his mental health, direction, and stability.

The 30-year-old pop star stunned fans in July with the surprise release of Swag, a sprawling, often chaotic 21-track record that veers between moody R&B and disjointed spoken-word confessions.

Billed as his "most personal album yet," Swag arrives after months of erratic behavior, cryptic posts, and growing speculation over the singer's emotional and physical well-being.

Justin's career has now spanned 15 years, beginning with his 2010 breakout hit Baby. He has since sold more than 150 million records worldwide and amassed countless awards.