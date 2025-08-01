'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts' Long Absence From Show Sparks Concern About Her Future On Morning Program — After ABC Announced Big Network Shakeup
Robin Roberts' prolonged absence from Good Morning America has generated concern for the beloved cohost's future with the series, following a major talent shakeup on the third hour of the ABC morning show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Roberts, 64, last appeared behind the desk on July 24. However, the TV personality later explained she was taking a break to tick off an item that had been on her "bucket list" while celebrating a major life milestone.
20th Anniversary Trip
Roberts and her wife, Amber Laign, headed to Rwanda to celebrate 20 years as a couple while doing some incredible charity work.
The Tuskegee, Alabama, native shared in a July 27 Instagram post that the pair were guests of the Giants of Africa festival, which got underway the day prior. Roberts cheered that the duo were "celebrating young basketball players across Africa," and how it was a "Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple…it certainly has been an adventure!"
The 2025 GOA festival united 320 young men and women from across Africa "for a week of basketball, entertainment, culture, community, and education."
Laign, 50, gushed in her anniversary post: "20 Years, 20 Countries, One Incredible Journey. Robin and I celebrated our 20-year anniversary in a way we’ll never forget – in Rwanda, with Giants of Africa, surrounded by the energy, joy, and spirit of youth from 20 African countries."
Feeling 'Butterflies'
When the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary in 2020, the intensely private massage therapist revealed never-before-shared details about how the lovebirds met on a blind date in 1995.
"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel … twice," Laign wrote in a private Instagram post re-shared by Roberts. "Your grace caught my eye right away, and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner."
She continued: "We had a second date soon after, and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis. You left for Tahiti the following day, and during that time apart, I grew this feeling inside of me that still is very present today … butterflies."
Roberts ultimately revealed her sexuality as well as Laign's presence in her life in a December 2013 Facebook post while recovering from a bone-marrow transplant.
"I am grateful for my entire family, my long-time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together, the GMA personality rhapsodized. The pair wed in 2023.
'GMA3' Shakeup
Roberts' well-earned vacation came on the heels of a major shakeup on GMA 3 that left staffers reeling.
Co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan's abrupt departure from the program was announced on July 7. Pilgrim, 42, left to take over the anchor position at the syndicated CBS newsmagazine Inside Edition, while Morgan, 46, was said to be embarking on a "new chapter" outside of the network.
ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic told GMA staffers in a July 7 memo that Morgan had "decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News." He thanked the broadcaster "for his kindness and many contributions, wish him well, and looked forward to celebrating his next chapter soon.”
Onward and Upward
Pilgrim and Morgan were announced as Dr. Jennifer Ashton's permanent cohosts in May 2023. She departed the show the following year to focus on her women's wellness company Ajenda.
Karamehmedovic was promoted to the head of ABC News in August 2024. In April, it was reported that he was looking to replace the talent due to a heavy decline in ratings.
With Pilgrim and Morgan's departures, ABC is leveraging its “extended family” of talent to fill in on GMA 3, including Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, Will Reeve, Gio Benitez, Rachel Scott, and James Longman. It remains to be seen who will permanently fill the anchor chairs.