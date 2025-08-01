'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts' Long Absence From Show Sparks Concern About Her Future On Morning Program — After ABC Announced Big Network Shakeup

When the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary in 2020, the intensely private massage therapist revealed never-before-shared details about how the lovebirds met on a blind date in 1995.

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel … twice," Laign wrote in a private Instagram post re-shared by Roberts. "Your grace caught my eye right away, and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner."

She continued: "We had a second date soon after, and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis. You left for Tahiti the following day, and during that time apart, I grew this feeling inside of me that still is very present today … butterflies."

Roberts ultimately revealed her sexuality as well as Laign's presence in her life in a December 2013 Facebook post while recovering from a bone-marrow transplant.

"I am grateful for my entire family, my long-time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together, the GMA personality rhapsodized. The pair wed in 2023.