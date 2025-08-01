EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Family Claims Epstein's Madame Was 'Targeted' While Under Suicide Watch and 'Deprived Sleep and Food' During Trial... As They Continue To Fight For Her Freedom
Six years after Jeffrey Epstein's death inside a federal jail, the full story of what happened to the disgraced financier – and who may be protected by his eternal silence – remains under tight control.
The Department of Justice has closed the case, no client list has been released, and the only person connected to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been tried, convicted, and imprisoned.
Ghislaine, 63, has alleged every time she's tried to speak out, she's been punished.
Now, her brother Ian Maxwell has broken his silence and alleged a widespread judicial and political "fix," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Suicide Watch
Ian alleged prosecutors destroyed evidence, allowed jurors to lie, and pursued Ghislaine not for justice, but to shield their own failure in letting Epstein die behind bars.
He's also warned his sister's life is in danger and she may not make it out of her 20-year prison sentence alive.
In the months leading up to her 2021 trial, Ghislaine was held in isolation for nearly two years under suicide watch despite no psychological history of self-harm, and was denied sleep, food, and basic dignity, according to her legal team.
But Ian alleged the treatment wasn't an accident; his sister was targeted. Ghislaine's brother went on to detail the alleged "stitch-up" driven by politics, the media, and institutional failure, and how his sister became the government's "patsy."
He said: "Ghislaine is immensely strong – the least suicidal person I know. She has kept up her spirits by helping some 500 inmates with their own form-filing and letter writing."
Ian added: "However, coming on top of two years of torturous solitary confinement, a wholly needless suicide watch that required her to be woken up every 15 minutes – even when sitting outside the courtroom at Manhattan Federal Court – and being deprived of food whilst on trial, there's only so much even she can stand – and she can't take risks."
Prison 'Frightened' Ghislaine
Ian claimed Ghislaine told him the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee was "chaotic and badly run, overcrowded and awash with drugs and violence, which frightened her."
He noted a 50-page report from the U.S. Inspector General on the facility's conditions, which included "moldy bread; discolored and rotting vegetables in a food preparation refrigerator; evidence of rodent droppings, as well as bags of cereal with insects in them."
Ghislaine's brother alleged she was "targeted by the DOJ's Public Corruption Unit and the FBI after Epstein's death as they were canvassing for a suitable patsy to take the fall."
Prosecutor's 'Unprofessional Acts'
Ghislaine was prosecuted by former FBI director James Comey's daughter Maurene, who was recently fired from her job with the Southern District of New York.
Ian said: "They were all driven by a whipped-up media campaign and (the government) sought a scapegoat, having let Jeffrey Epstein die on their watch."
He accused Maurene of committing a "series of shockingly unprofessional acts, including condoning the deliberate concealment of critical evidence favorable to Ghislaine, which would have materially impacted the outcome of her trial."
The convicted felon's brother also called out the government's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), noting prosecutors ordered the destruction of material documentation in Ghislaine's case and were improperly withheld under client attorney privilege, executive privilege, and the Privacy Act of 1974.
He asked: "What else was lost, destroyed, or concealed from Ghislaine?"
Ian alleged his sister "had no inkling that she might become involved in this ghastly legal and political farrago," adding: "That her conscience was entirely clear is shown by the fact she never took the Fifth nor left the U.S. after Epstein died."
Ian's remarks come as Ghislaine was transferred from the Tallahassee correctional facility to a minimum-security prison in Bryan, Texas, one week after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as President Donald Trump's personal defense attorney.
Critics, including the family of late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, slammed the meeting and urged Trump not to give Ghislaine any leniency amid intense public pressure on his administration to release the Epstein files.