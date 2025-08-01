EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Family Claims Epstein's Madame Was 'Targeted' While Under Suicide Watch and 'Deprived Sleep and Food' During Trial... As They Continue To Fight For Her Freedom

Six years after Jeffrey Epstein's death inside a federal jail, the full story of what happened to the disgraced financier – and who may be protected by his eternal silence – remains under tight control.

The Department of Justice has closed the case, no client list has been released, and the only person connected to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been tried, convicted, and imprisoned.

Ghislaine, 63, has alleged every time she's tried to speak out, she's been punished.

Now, her brother Ian Maxwell has broken his silence and alleged a widespread judicial and political "fix," RadarOnline.com can reveal.