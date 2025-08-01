Shannon Sharpe Sued For $20Million After 'Shaming Woman Over Flirty Video With Usher' and 'Causing Emotional Distress' — Days After Being Fired From ESPN
Shannon Sharpe's year just got a lot worse as he is now being sued for $20million after he shamed a woman over her flirty behavior with Usher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the time, the now former ESPN star claimed the woman's husband had left her over the incident.
Suit Details
According to court documents, Jimalita Tillman is not only suing Sharpe, but his Nightcap co-host Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson. She is also suing the podcast's production company, Shay Shay Media.
She notes in her complaint: "On April 2, 2025, I participated in a fan engagement moment at a Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member."
The clip went viral, as fans couldn't help but point out the chemistry and intensity between Tillman and the music star; however, Tillman claims Sharpe and Johnson, 47, knowingly propagated a false narrative about her marital status.
"Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience, I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce," the complaint continued.
Tillman said: "I was not married at the time of the fan participation moment during the Usher concert. The defendants' false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative."
Tillman said she also appeared on TV to refute the allegations made by Sharpe, 57; however the former NFL star and his pals did not budge off their claims.
'Significant Harm To My Character'
"The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms," Tillman said. "I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded."
Tillman claimed Sharpe's comments have caused "significant harm to my character and reputation." She is looking for $20million in damages.
The suit comes just days after Sharpe was booted by ESPN, after he had settled a $50million rape lawsuit with an OnlyFans model.
Sharpe had not been with the network since late April when the victim, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had filed the civil suit.
"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away," ESPN said in a statement at the time.
Sharpe Loses 'Millions'
Sharpe's career took a major hit career fall, after Zuniga, known for her X-rated content, claimed the TV star had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.
She also alleged Sharpe recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.
In her original 13-page lawsuit filing, the 20-year-old claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years and wanted cash from the successful star: millions, to be exact.
After the model first filed her shocking lawsuit, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.
Sharpe's lawyer also provided RadarOnline.com with a separate statement, and fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."
However, Zuniga's attorney, notable lawyer Tony Buzbee, revealed to RadarOnline.com both sides had reached an agreement.
According to NBC Sports, Sharpe was expected to pay Zuniga an amount that "likely exceeds $10million."