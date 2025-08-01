Shannon Sharpe Sued For $20Million After 'Shaming Woman Over Flirty Video With Usher' and 'Causing Emotional Distress' — Days After Being Fired From ESPN

"The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms," Tillman said. "I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded."

Tillman claimed Sharpe's comments have caused "significant harm to my character and reputation." She is looking for $20million in damages.

The suit comes just days after Sharpe was booted by ESPN, after he had settled a $50million rape lawsuit with an OnlyFans model.

Sharpe had not been with the network since late April when the victim, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had filed the civil suit.

"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away," ESPN said in a statement at the time.