Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Shannon Sharpe Sued For $20Million After 'Shaming Woman Over Flirty Video With Usher' and 'Causing Emotional Distress' — Days After Being Fired From ESPN

Photo of Shannon Sharpe, Usher and Jimalita Tillman
Source: MEGA; Tiktok/@monochromeego

Shannon Sharpe is once again being sued.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Shannon Sharpe's year just got a lot worse as he is now being sued for $20million after he shamed a woman over her flirty behavior with Usher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the time, the now former ESPN star claimed the woman's husband had left her over the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Suit Details

Photo of Shannon Sharpe
Source: MEGA

Sharpe has once again found himself with a lawsuit on his hands.

According to court documents, Jimalita Tillman is not only suing Sharpe, but his Nightcap co-host Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson. She is also suing the podcast's production company, Shay Shay Media.

She notes in her complaint: "On April 2, 2025, I participated in a fan engagement moment at a Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member."

The clip went viral, as fans couldn't help but point out the chemistry and intensity between Tillman and the music star; however, Tillman claims Sharpe and Johnson, 47, knowingly propagated a false narrative about her marital status.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jimalita Tillman, Usher
Source: WGN News

Jimalita Tillman is suing Sharpe after he claimed her husband left her following this viral encounter with Usher.

"Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience, I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce," the complaint continued.

Tillman said: "I was not married at the time of the fan participation moment during the Usher concert. The defendants' false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public reputation of the false narrative."

Tillman said she also appeared on TV to refute the allegations made by Sharpe, 57; however the former NFL star and his pals did not budge off their claims.

Article continues below advertisement

'Significant Harm To My Character'

Photo of Jimalita Tillman
Source: @jimalita/instagram

Tillman is seeking $20million from the former ESPN star.

"The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms," Tillman said. "I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded."

Tillman claimed Sharpe's comments have caused "significant harm to my character and reputation." She is looking for $20million in damages.

The suit comes just days after Sharpe was booted by ESPN, after he had settled a $50million rape lawsuit with an OnlyFans model.

Sharpe had not been with the network since late April when the victim, revealed by Sharpe's attorney to be named Gabriella Zuniga, had filed the civil suit.

"This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away," ESPN said in a statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharpe Loses 'Millions'

Photo of Shannon Sharpe
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old recently settled a rape lawsuit filed by a OnlyFans star.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of gary busey

Gary Busey, 81, Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes Charge After Creepy 2022 Convention 'Assault' — ‘It Was Not An Accidental Touching’

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Virgina Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre's Brother Slams Trump For Claiming She Was 'Stolen' From Mar-a-Lago By Epstein — 'She's Not An Object'

Sharpe's career took a major hit career fall, after Zuniga, known for her X-rated content, claimed the TV star had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery and engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

She also alleged Sharpe recorded their sexual activities without her knowledge and then shared the videos with others without her permission or knowledge.

In her original 13-page lawsuit filing, the 20-year-old claimed to have had an abusive relationship with the one-time tight end for years and wanted cash from the successful star: millions, to be exact.

After the model first filed her shocking lawsuit, Sharpe immediately fired back, slamming it as "blackmail" and releasing a slew of racy text messages he received and exchanged with her.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Gabriella Zuniga
Source: instagram.com/@gabriella.zunigaa

Gabriella Zuniga received 'millions' from Sharpe in the settlement.

Sharpe's lawyer also provided RadarOnline.com with a separate statement, and fired off on his client's behalf, calling Zuniga's case "filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations."

However, Zuniga's attorney, notable lawyer Tony Buzbee, revealed to RadarOnline.com both sides had reached an agreement.

According to NBC Sports, Sharpe was expected to pay Zuniga an amount that "likely exceeds $10million."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.