Usher Fan Who Went Viral Over Steamy Encounter With Rapper Finally Breaks Silence on Wild Rumor She Got DIVORCED After Raunchy Moment

After her sultry Usher moment lit up the internet, the woman at the center of divorce buzz is telling her side.

April 10 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

A fan who got hot and heavy with Usher on stage is finally speaking out after wild rumors claimed her husband filed for divorce over the steamy moment.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the concertgoer, Jimalita Tillman, has strongly dismissed any talk of marital problems – further declaring she is a single woman and simply seized the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the R&B artist.

A viral moment captured the singer feeding a cherry to a fan during one of his concerts.

The rapper, 46, has been hosting a series of concerts at London's O2 Arena, with footage from his April 1 show showing him serenading a woman in the crowd.

The clip – shared widely on social media – captured Usher singing to the woman as she danced along.

After rumors circulated the woman's moment with Usher led her husband to divorce her, she clarified she's a single woman.

Continuing a long-standing tradition at his London shows, the singer then grabbed a cherry and fed it to the woman.

A video of the sultry moment quickly went viral, with the Instagram account The Uncuttt later claiming the woman's husband filed for divorce over the exchange.

The post suggested the husband was upset because his wife, who "has never kissed him in public," appeared to share an intimate moment with a "complete stranger" in front of 20,000 people.

However, the allegation remains unverified, and Tillman – a Chicago native and the global director of the Harold Washington Cultural Center – has since given an interview refuting the claims.

She told WGN News: "That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.

"When he came around with those cherries, I said, 'Well, life is a bowl of cherries, I'll take one, maybe two.'"

The woman also confirmed she has not spoken to the Burn hitmaker since the encounter.

She added: "I don't want him or his camp to feel uncomfortable. The moment was beautiful, and I'm embracing it."

After Tillman addressed the situation, fans quickly expressed their gratitude for the clarification regarding the intimate moment.

One person wrote: "Thanks for the truth. Social media lie too much!!!"

Another said, "She's happy, let's be happy with her."

The R&B artist has been married to Jenn Goicoechea since February 2024.

Usher has been making waves on social media for getting up close with female fans for his "hand-feeding them cocktail cherries" bit – especially as he's a taken man.

One critic commented on the clip of him and Tillman: "If Usher is locking lips with strangers, he's crazy."

The singer married Jenn Goicoechea in February 2024, after the couple first went public with their relationship in 2019.

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, and their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Usher's career has been on the rise, having performed the Super Bowl last year and completing a Las Vegas residency.

On the career side of things, as he enters his fourth decade in music, things are thriving for the musician – having performed at the Super Bowl LVIII and completed a successful Las Vegas residency.

Despite rescheduling Miami shows due to Hurricane Milton, Usher’s Past Present Future tour, which supports his February 2024 album Coming Home, has been a major success.

The 78-date tour, his sixth headlining tour, spans the US and Europe, wrapping up in May with two final shows at The O2.

