EXCLUSIVE: 'Trash' Governor Ron DeSantis Ignores Hulk Hogan's 'Disgusting Racist' Past as He Gives Late WWE Icon His Own Day and Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff
Ron DeSantis is all about Hulk Hogan, so much so the late WWE icon is getting his own day and flags will be flown at half-staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Florida's controversial governor revealed Friday, August 1, will honor the retired wrestler, but not everyone is on board, as Hogan's critics reminded DeSantis of his vile, racist past.
'A True Flordian'
DeSantis proclaimed August 1 as "Hulk Hogan Day" and called the wrestling legend a "true Floridian."
"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today,” the politician drooled wrote in a statement. "He was a true Floridian through and through."
However, DeSantis was quick to find himself in controversy, as many were quick to remind the Republican of Hogan's dark past and shocking comments.
"Florida celebrating a racist, water making things wet, what's next?" one person raged.
A Racist History
Another added: "All the racists love this racist," and a user reacted, "Absolutely disgusting, and fly them flags at full tilt, Florida!"
"Trash! F--- Desantis and f--- Hogan," one person said.
Hogan's reputation took a major hit in 2015 when a private conversation from a 2007 sex tape surfaced, revealing Hogan making explicitly racist remarks about his daughter Brooke's Black boyfriend.
"I am a racist, to a point," the Hall of Famer was heard saying in the shocking clip.
Hogan apologized at the time, calling what he said "unacceptable."
'One Huge Mistake'
He said: "For me to have used that offensive language, there is no excuse for it, and I apologize for having done it... This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise.
Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, admitted to using the "n-word" and said it was "one huge mistake."
The late star's comments resurfaced following his death.
On July 24, following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement of Hogan's death: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
A stunning video taken outside Hogan's mansion showed a group of paramedics transporting him to an ambulance. In the clip, a group of first responders was seen around a stretcher carrying Hogan as medics frantically performed chest compressions.
Just days following the tragedy, Hogan's cause of death was noted as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. His death was ruled natural.
Documents further revealed the World Champion also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.
Hogan's updated medical history was reportedly included on the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center's cremation summary approval report.
"I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval," a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center said.