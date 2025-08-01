Gary Busey, 81, Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes Charge After Creepy 2022 Convention 'Assault' — ‘It Was Not An Accidental Touching’

The A Star Is Born actor admitted to a judge on camera: "It was not an accidental touching."

Disgraced actor Gary Busey , 81, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact tied to a disturbing 2022 groping incident at a horror movie convention in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revealing courtroom moment came during a Zoom hearing, where the Point Break and Lethal Weapon star confessed to the sex crime stemming from a fan interaction at the Monster-Mania Convention on August 13, 2022.

Busey was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted contact, and one count of harassment after multiple women accused him of inappropriate touching during photo ops at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill.

One woman claimed the actor tried to unhook her bra. Others said he groped their buttocks without consent.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges in exchange for Busey’s guilty plea.

He now faces between one and five years of probation and financial penalties. His sentencing is set for September 18.