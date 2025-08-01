Gary Busey, 81, Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes Charge After Creepy 2022 Convention 'Assault' — ‘It Was Not An Accidental Touching’
Disgraced actor Gary Busey, 81, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact tied to a disturbing 2022 groping incident at a horror movie convention in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The A Star Is Born actor admitted to a judge on camera: "It was not an accidental touching."
Horror Convention Became Real Life Horror
The revealing courtroom moment came during a Zoom hearing, where the Point Break and Lethal Weapon star confessed to the sex crime stemming from a fan interaction at the Monster-Mania Convention on August 13, 2022.
Busey was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted contact, and one count of harassment after multiple women accused him of inappropriate touching during photo ops at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill.
One woman claimed the actor tried to unhook her bra. Others said he groped their buttocks without consent.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges in exchange for Busey’s guilty plea.
He now faces between one and five years of probation and financial penalties. His sentencing is set for September 18.
Busey Originally Denied Any Wrongdoing
RadarOnline.com previously reported on the original charges filed in the wake of the convention horror, which sparked outrage from fans and attendees alike.
At the time, Busey denied all allegations and insisted "it was all false."
His legal team even attempted to get the indictment dismissed, claiming police had failed to properly interview defense-friendly witnesses.
But a judge shut down that effort, ruling that the grand jury process had been lawfully conducted.
Busey’s appearance in court was his first significant public moment since posting a viral video earlier this year, in which he looked heartbreakingly frail and barely recognizable.
The footage sparked a wave of online mockery, with trolls targeting his disheveled appearance and confused demeanor.
Busey's Erratic Behavior Has Long Been A Concern
The veteran actor has long been known for odd and concerning behavior.
In 1988, he suffered traumatic brain damage from a near-fatal motorcycle crash that left him with permanent cognitive issues.
In later years, he became a punchline and reality TV fixture, appearing on The Surreal Life, Celebrity Rehab, Celebrity Apprentice, and I'm With Busey.
Despite earning an Oscar nomination for The Buddy Holly Story, his career has been overshadowed by scandals, off-the-wall interviews and increasingly bizarre behavior.
Now, with a guilty plea on the record and sentencing on the horizon, the once-respected actor is facing serious consequences, and the actor’s monstrous behavior at Monster-Mania is destined to haunt his legacy.