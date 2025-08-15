Hillary Clinton Hops On the MAGA Train? Former First Lady Confesses She Would Happily Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if Prez Saves Ukraine

"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize," the 77-year-old told podcast host Jessica Tarlov on Raging Moderates.

She added: "Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin."

On Friday, August 15, Trump is set to meet with Putin in hopes of putting an end to the brutal conflict in Ukraine; however, on the flight to Alaska, the meeting's location, he admitted the two planned on discussing land exchange, but said it was up to Ukraine.

"I've got to let Ukraine make that decision," he told reporters. "And I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get them at a table."