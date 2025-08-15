Hillary Clinton Hops On the MAGA Train? Former First Lady Confesses She Would Happily Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if Prez Saves Ukraine
Hillary Clinton is in President Trump's corner, at least when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady confessed she would be more than happy to nominate her rival for the prestigious award on one condition: he ends the war in Ukraine and stops Russian President Vladimir Putin's onslaught.
How Trump Can Earn Clinton's Nomination
"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize," the 77-year-old told podcast host Jessica Tarlov on Raging Moderates.
She added: "Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin."
On Friday, August 15, Trump is set to meet with Putin in hopes of putting an end to the brutal conflict in Ukraine; however, on the flight to Alaska, the meeting's location, he admitted the two planned on discussing land exchange, but said it was up to Ukraine.
"I've got to let Ukraine make that decision," he told reporters. "And I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get them at a table."
Clinton and Trump have been feuding for years, with both making it clear they do not like one another, especially during the 2016 election, where she called his supporters a "basket of deplorables."
Clinton also suggested the former reality star was besties with dictators, including Putin. And earlier this year, she ripped Trump's administration after his victory over Kamala Harris.
"Instead of a strong America using all our strengths to lead the world and confront our adversaries, Mr. Trump's America will be increasingly blind and blundering, feeble and friendless," she told the New York Times.
Trump has always been open about his obsession with the award, especially after another one of his rivals, Barack Obama, won it in 2009.
Does The Prez 'Deserve' The Award?
During his Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, Trump was asked about his odds of winning the coveted award.
"They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me," he complained at the time.
The year before, during a rally in Las Vegas, Trump once again cried over the award and told the crowd: "They gave Obama the Nobel Prize. He didn’t even know why the hell he got it, right? He still doesn’t.
"He got elected, and they announced he’s getting the Nobel Prize. I got elected in a much bigger, better, crazier election, but they gave him the Nobel Prize."
EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Puppet? US Group Claims Russian President Has 'No Problem Swaying President Trump in His Direction' As Crucial US-Russia Summit Kicks Off
Trump is not alone in his thoughts either, as a member of his loyal MAGA base even nominated the president in March 2025.
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall gushed over Trump's accomplishments despite only being a few weeks into his second term at the time.
"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," Issa drooled at the time.
He added: "Remarkably, it was the 2024 election of Donald Trump, more than 10 weeks before his swearing in, that tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits..."
Only four presidents, along with Obama, have been given the award: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Jimmy Carter.