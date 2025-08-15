EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Bryan Kohberger's Graphic Internet Searches Before He Slaughtered Four College Students Exposed — as Killer Rots Alone In Prison Cell After Crying Over 'Taunts'
Bryan Kohberger made vile and disturbing internet searches before he broke into an off-campus home and murdered four college students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It has been discovered the killer searched several sickening terms, including terms focused on attacking and sexually assaulting young women.
What Did He Search For?
Heather Barnhart, Senior Director of Forensic Research at Cellebrite, and Jared Barnhart, Head of CX Strategy and Advocacy at Cellebrite, joined the Idaho Murders case in 2023 and were to testify as expert witnesses in Kohberger’s trial, before he decided to plead guilty.
The experts went through the 30-year-old's cell phone and laptop and spotted several search terms, including "voyeur," "sleeping," "drugged," and "passed out."
"The easiest way to say it is that all of his terms were consistently around non-consensual sex acts," Jared said in an interview.
Kohberger reportedly also made porn searches, and the experts discovered he was focused on serial killers and home invasions.
Kohberger And The Gainesville Ripper
The former criminology student's laptop, according to Heather, also had searches for "burglaries and psychopaths before the murders and then up through Christmas Day."
Kohberger made several searches on serial killer Danny Rolling, better known as the Gainesville Ripper, who broke into the homes of college students in Florida at night and murdered five people, four of them female.
Rolling's murder weapon of choice was a Ka-Bar knife, the same weapon Kohberger chose.
According to the Cellebrite team, Kohberger attempted to delete information from his cellphone and laptop; however, he was not completely successful.
"The searches were in autofill," Jared said. "As a user, you can clear your search history. But when you choose to type text and press search, that text box, depending on where you're searching and how, can keep [the search terms].
"So the next time you go to the same text box and search for something, it pre-populates, and that's where these search terms were found."
Heather added: "He did his best to leave zero digital footprint. He did not want a digital forensic trail available at all."
On July 23, 2025, Kohberger was officially sentenced to four life sentences – one for each of his victims: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl.
He is now serving his sentence at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but things aren't going well for him.
Kohberger's Prison Nightmare
According to reports, Kohberger is "extremely annoyed" as he's not able to sleep due to his fellow inmates who are mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell, and the taunts are "driving him crazy."
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, said: "The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.
"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."
In a statement given to RadarOnline.com, the prison responded: "We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison.
"Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody."