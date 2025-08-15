EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Bryan Kohberger's Graphic Internet Searches Before He Slaughtered Four College Students Exposed — as Killer Rots Alone In Prison Cell After Crying Over 'Taunts'

Heather Barnhart, Senior Director of Forensic Research at Cellebrite, and Jared Barnhart, Head of CX Strategy and Advocacy at Cellebrite, joined the Idaho Murders case in 2023 and were to testify as expert witnesses in Kohberger’s trial, before he decided to plead guilty.

The experts went through the 30-year-old's cell phone and laptop and spotted several search terms, including "voyeur," "sleeping," "drugged," and "passed out."

"The easiest way to say it is that all of his terms were consistently around non-consensual sex acts," Jared said in an interview.

Kohberger reportedly also made porn searches, and the experts discovered he was focused on serial killers and home invasions.