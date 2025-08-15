Ben Affleck Desperately Tries to Turn Over a New Leaf as He Turns 53 — And Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez Shares Thirst Traps Amid Post-Divorce Career Comeback Attempt

Ben Affleck has celebrated another trip around the sun as he attempts to turn over a new leaf in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

While the Oscar winner has been spotted reconnecting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Lopez can't stop posting thirst traps as she attempts to revamp her image as a bachelorette, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck celebrated his 53rd birthday on August 15, days after Lopez, 56, penned a love letter to life on social media after she wrapped the European leg of her Up All Night tour.