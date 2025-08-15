Ben Affleck Desperately Tries to Turn Over a New Leaf as He Turns 53 — And Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez Shares Thirst Traps Amid Post-Divorce Career Comeback Attempt
Ben Affleck has celebrated another trip around the sun as he attempts to turn over a new leaf in the wake of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
While the Oscar winner has been spotted reconnecting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Lopez can't stop posting thirst traps as she attempts to revamp her image as a bachelorette, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck celebrated his 53rd birthday on August 15, days after Lopez, 56, penned a love letter to life on social media after she wrapped the European leg of her Up All Night tour.
One Year Since Lopez Filed For Divorce
Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in January, about six months after the Jenny From the Block singer filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, a little over a month after their second wedding anniversary.
At the time, sources said the on-again, off-again couple were doomed from the start because they are two "very different people," with diva Lopez loving the spotlight and reserved Affleck being more of a homebody.
In the aftermath of their split, the singer has used social media and her music to send a clear message to Affleck she's moved on, while the actor's recent hangout with Garner has raised eyebrows.
Affleck Hanging Out With Jennifer Garner
Affleck and Garner have long fueled reconciliation rumors, despite the 13 Going on 30 star's relationship with businessman John Miller.
Sources claimed Affleck has heavily leaned on his ex-wife following his separation from Lopez, so much so that Miller allegedly demanded Garner "set better boundaries" with her ex-husband.
While Miller may have wanted to put an end to Affleck's third-wheel habit, Garner hasn't appeared to cut off The Accountant star.
Just last month, the co-parents were spotted enjoying a Red Sox game together with their two youngest kids – Samuel, 13, and Seraphina, 16 – at Fenway Park in Boston.
Lopez Flaunts Single Happiness
Affleck seems to have dedicated himself to his career and spending time with his children since becoming a bachelor again.
Meanwhile, Lopez has been showing off her curves and toned physique in sizzling Instagram posts. On August 12, the Maid in Manhattan star shared a series of selfies wearing a body-hugging black long-sleeved bodysuit and black floral pantyhose. She accessorized the look with black heels, a black beret, and gold jewelry.
She's also shared plenty of moments from her Up All Night tour after she was forced to cancel her concerts last year amid her divorce.
After concluding her final show in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12, Lopez gushed about having the most "free summer" ever in a post celebrating her tour.
She shared a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear and captioned the post: "Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out.
"This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."