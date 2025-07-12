Getting Back Together? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spark Reunion Rumors at Red Sox Game with Kids

Affleck, 52, made a casual yet stylish appearance donning a green ball cap and a plaid shirt, while Garner, 53, opted for a relaxed look with a striped T-shirt and a messy ponytail.

The family was sitting in the front row of the game, enjoying the summer evening and each other's company amidst the hustle and bustle of one of America's legendary ballparks.

A clip shared by the MLB quickly circulated on X, with the caption, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sitting front row at Fenway tonight", sparking a whirlwind of reactions from fans.

The heartwarming sight of the two co-parents together naturally elicited a diverse range of responses from viewers. Many fans expressed confusion regarding the current status of their relationship, with one user asking: "Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reconcile?"

Another comment reflected a more optimistic sentiment, stating: "That's awesome to see, who doesn't like a good ball game?"

Many followers echoed the same thought, with one quipping: "They are a cute couple; they should date."