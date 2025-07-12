Getting Back Together? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spark Reunion Rumors at Red Sox Game with Kids
Ex-spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted enjoying a day at Fenway Park, setting social media abuzz with speculation about their relationship.
The former Hollywood couple attended a Boston Red Sox game on Friday, July 11, alongside their two youngest children, Samuel, 13, and Seraphina, 16, RadarOnline.com can report.
Family Outing
Affleck, 52, made a casual yet stylish appearance donning a green ball cap and a plaid shirt, while Garner, 53, opted for a relaxed look with a striped T-shirt and a messy ponytail.
The family was sitting in the front row of the game, enjoying the summer evening and each other's company amidst the hustle and bustle of one of America's legendary ballparks.
A clip shared by the MLB quickly circulated on X, with the caption, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sitting front row at Fenway tonight", sparking a whirlwind of reactions from fans.
The heartwarming sight of the two co-parents together naturally elicited a diverse range of responses from viewers. Many fans expressed confusion regarding the current status of their relationship, with one user asking: "Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reconcile?"
Another comment reflected a more optimistic sentiment, stating: "That's awesome to see, who doesn't like a good ball game?"
Many followers echoed the same thought, with one quipping: "They are a cute couple; they should date."
Co-Parenting
Having finalized their separation in 2018, Garner and Affleck have consistently showcased their commitment to co-parenting their children. They first tied the knot in 2005, but after ten years of marriage, they decided to end their union in 2015.
Their harmonious co-parenting relationship was evident in previous public appearances, including Samuel's paintball birthday celebration in March, where Affleck was seen wrapping his arms around Garner, igniting further rumors of a potential reconciliation. These public moments have reinforced a narrative of a close-knit family, even amidst their separation.
Affleck Praises Garner
Affleck expressed the depth of their partnership, highlighting his appreciation for Garner's role as the mother of their children.
The actor shared: "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."
Affleck went on to describe the constant media speculation surrounding their family life as "a headache more than anything else", emphasizing their desire for privacy.
Their Romanic Life
Affleck recently finalized his divorce from pop sensation Jennifer Lopez in January after a brief two-year marriage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Garner's boyfriend John Miller, 47, was "livid" over recent photographs of the Oscar-winning hunk hugging the 13 Going on 30 actress during a paintball day with their kids, and insiders said he's making sure nothing like that happens again.
According to our source, Miller and Garner have taken their relationship to the next level – the businessman has moved into her Brentwood, Calif., home, but he wants to be sure Affleck is out of sight when they tie the knot.