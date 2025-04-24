He Said What? Ben Affleck Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts On Ex-Wife Jen Garner After Their PDA-Filled Pics Went Viral — As Actor 'Struggles' To Find Love Again
Ben Affleck might be flying solo, but his heart still seems tied up in his endless praise for Jennifer Garner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the newly single director couldn’t stop gushing over his ex-wife – just weeks after those steamy PDA pics went viral – calling her "spectacular" and sparking buzz of a romantic reboot now that his J Lo divorce is done.
During his Thursday appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Affleck, 52, opened up about the three kids he shares with Garner, 53: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
The Gone Girl star was married to the actress for 10 years, splitting in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018.
Affleck wasted no time crediting his kids' empathy and respectful qualities to their mom – prompting a full-on gush fest about his ex.
He said: "I think it's definitely also credit to their mom, who's amazing and who's spectacular and is great.
"Like we're divorced, but we – I think – do pretty good together raising the kids, going back and forth and all that stuff."
Affleck's divorce from megastar Lopez was officially wrapped up in January. The two were together from 2022 to 2024 after rekindling their old romance in 2021.
On the other hand, Garner is said to be informally engaged to John Miller – a businessman she began dating in 2018.
However, that hasn't stopped her from keeping a relationship with her A-list ex.
Last month, an eyewitness caught Affleck on camera holding Garner in a steamy romantic clinch – and her longtime boyfriend was nowhere in sight.
According to the onlooker, the Oscar winner clutched the 13 Going on 30 star around the waist while rubbing his pelvis up against her and putting his lips near her ear.
The two were celebrating son Samuel's 13th birthday at a paintball park.
A source told us: "Ben and Jen looked like they were having a ball. They were giggling and joking and having a great time. Sparks definitely flew."
Another Hollywood insider added: "The question is what this means for Jen's relationship with John. He can't be happy to see Ben hugging his girlfriend."
Body language expert Patti Wood told RadarOnline.com Affleck's lovey-dovey posture "communicated his desire to be sexually intimate or familiarity with her based on their old relationship."
She added: "His hug is not something you do with an ex. He's wrapping his arm all the way around the front of her body, with the position of his pelvis and ventral (abdomen) front and heart window in contact with her body.
"It all implies a familiarity and desire for sexual ownership."
Dr. Lieberman, a Beverly Hills psychiatrist, suggested Garner should be cautious about rekindling things with Affleck despite their recent PDA – calling it a risky rebound fueled by old feelings and past issues.
She explained: "These photos suggest that there are still sparks flying between them. Jen still loves Ben and knows that he's fragile, as she has helped him with his sobriety in the past. So that's a big draw as well."
But following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's reportedly been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor was hoping to get back with her.
They confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
A few weeks after the holiday season, Affleck even found shelter in his ex-wife's home amid the deadly California wildfires.
While the actor might be hoping to reignite an old flame, insiders say he's also been trying to play the field — but is reportedly "struggling" to meet a "quality woman."
His "gross" habits, like smoking and spitting, have allegedly been a "turn off" for possible suitors.