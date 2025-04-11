EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Failing to Get Ex Jennifer Garner Back' as His 'Personal Hygiene is DISGUSTING'
Batman star Ben Affleck may be one of Hollywood's hottest bachelors, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his nasty habits are grossing out ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who's ordering him to clean up his act and find a new gal – or leave her alone.
The 52-year-old A-lister – who shares kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with the Alias beauty was recently snapped spitting out a gob of saliva and phlegm while walking in his L.A. neighborhood.
"It was disgusting and Jennifer saw the pictures and read him the riot act," our insider said. "She certainly doesn't want their kids to think it's okay to spit on a public sidewalk – it's unsanitary and rude."
But according to the source, Affleck's got a list of bad habits driving the 52-year-old beauty batty.
"He's not on top of his hygiene, our source went on. "There are days he works out and then goes straight into work with no shower. And he never picks up after himself. When he's at her place he always leaves a mess.
"She really wishes he'd grow up."
But his worst habit is his pack-a-day cigarette puffing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the dad-of-three promised to quit last year, but he's still firing up and friends find it hard to stomach the smell.
"The stink of cigarettes gets on his clothes, in his hair, on his fingers," our source said. "He stinks like stale smoke all the time – it's so gross."
Oscar winning Affleck's sloppy habits aren't just annoying his baby mama, they're also making it hard for him to land a "quality woman" now that he's back on the market after splitting with wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, last summer.
"Ben has plenty going for him, but these habits are a turn-off to women," our insider said.
As Radaronline.com has reported, ever since the breakdown of his short-lived marriage to J.Lo, Affleck has been leaning heavily on his Elektra star ex, much to the frustration of her burger-baron boyfriend, John Miller, 47.
"Jennifer feels an obligation to be there for Ben but it's not doing her relationship with John any favors," our insider said.
They added: "She's desperate for Ben to move on and stop bugging her, but it's hard to imagine that women will want to date him with all these gross habits.
"She wants him to get a handle on it so she can get on with her own life."