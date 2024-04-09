'Bad Habit': Donald Trump Makes Wild Claims on Why 'The Black' and Jewish People 'Vote for Democrats'
Donald Trump debuted a new outlandish theory on why he believes Black and Jewish people "vote for the Democrats," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president shared his thoughts on minorities voting Democrat during a wild phone interview in a recent episode of The Root Reaction on Real America's Voice with far-right host Wayne Allen Root.
In the interview, Trump doubled down on his controversial take regarding Jewish people voting blue. The ex-president linked Jewish people voting Democrat with "the Black people" voting blue "out of habit."
"They don’t want to talk about the attack of October 7th on Israel, because [Joe] Biden is, is, no fan of Israel," Trump said. "Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel. And frankly, should be spoken to."
"How a Jewish person can vote for Biden is — or a Democrat, because they are on the side, 100%, of the Palestinians, and he doesn’t know how to get out of it," Trump continued. "He’s stuck."
The ex-president then claimed Biden is "totally on the side of the Palestinians," before expressing disbelief that Jewish Americans would ever vote for Democrats.
"And frankly, it’s incredible that historically Jewish people vote for Democrats. To me, I cannot. And I know you’re Jewish, Wayne, and I know you vote for me, but I don’t understand it. And you probably don’t understand it either," Trump told the host.
"But, you know, it’s just an amazing thing. Maybe it’s just a bad habit when you vote for a Democrat, but I don’t know how anybody that’s Jewish could vote for a Democrat."
Trump insisted that minority groups voting left was simply "out of habit."
"I think a lot of it’s habit, Wayne. A lot of it’s habit. I see you caught on to that when I said it initially in the program," Trump declared, to which the far-right host agreed, "Yep. It’s habit."
"A lot of it’s habit," Trump repeated before launching into a theory about Black voters.
"Jewish people by habit just, they vote for the Democrats. And Black people, by habit, vote for the Democrats," Trump continued.
"Now, the African American population is — we’re at the highest level anyone’s ever been at as a Republican. It’s still — should be much higher because of what I’ve done with criminal justice reform, with funding the Black colleges and universities, with all of the opportunity zones."
Trump then claimed, "Nobody’s done more than I have."