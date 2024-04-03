Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Will 'Cease to Exist' if He's Not Elected President in November
Donald Trump made a shocking prediction about the future of the United States at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday.
The ex-president claimed the country will "cease to exist" if he's not elected president in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He turned to fear-mongering during Tuesday's speech, in which he repeated his claim that the country was facing a "bloodbath" due to migrant crime. As Trump addressed the crowd, a line of law enforcement officers stood behind him.
Trump continued to blame crime rates on immigrants — whom he referred to as "animals" — while also making the baseless claim that countries like China were only sending "military age" men across U.S. borders.
After he riled up his base, the ex-president bizarrely painted himself as the country's savior.
"Because if we don’t win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist," Trump told the crowd. "It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going."
- WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Stops Alyssa Farah Griffin During Convo Over Trump's Appearance at Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake
- WATCH: Hillary Clinton Mocks Undecided Voters Who Are Torn Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump — 'Get Over Yourself'
- WATCH: CNN Hosts Mock Donald Trump After Ex-Prez's Net Worth Drops by $1 Billion After Truth Social Stock Stumbles
The embattled ex-president, who is set to go to trial in his hush-money case on April 15, doubled down on his claims as he spoke about the alleged "victims" of what he branded "Biden migrant crime."
Trump continued to vow that no such crime would happen under his watch.
Ironically, critics and anti-MAGA politicians have expressed fear for the future of democracy if Trump is elected in November, warning that he could use public office to enact revenge on his political adversaries.
On X, users expressed outrage at Trump's wild statements in Grand Rapids.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"If he gets back in, it will be the end of democracy," wrote one user.
Another replied, "Fear mongering is an excellent campaign strategy, and a third chimed in, "It’s always projection with this dude."
"Trump keeps saying if he doesn’t win it will be the last election we ever have, but it must be projection because he’s the one who said he wants to terminate the Constitution, “jokes” about more than two terms and admires authoritarians who rig their elections to ensure they win," wrote another X user.
MSNBC's Katy Tur discussed Trump's claims with NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard.
"This is something that Americans have heard, this sort of severe immigration rhetoric for a long time. But frankly, the data does not bear out the fact that undocumented immigrants kill Americans at any greater rate than, legal Americans, if you will," Hillyard said on Trump's playbook.
"But that is the difficult part here, and especially when you’re dealing with devastating, tragic stories like Laken Riley’s in Georgia, and Donald Trump has made it clear that he is going to try to politically use those tragedies for the political gain."