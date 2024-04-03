Your tip
Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Will 'Cease to Exist' if He's Not Elected President in November

donald trump claims country will cease to exist if he doesnt win the election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed democracy will be threatened if he doesn't win the 2024 election.

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump made a shocking prediction about the future of the United States at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday.

The ex-president claimed the country will "cease to exist" if he's not elected president in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump outshine joe biden m nyc fundraiser larger event msg
Source: MEGA

Trump played up fear mongering tactics at Tuesday's rally in Grand Rapids.

He turned to fear-mongering during Tuesday's speech, in which he repeated his claim that the country was facing a "bloodbath" due to migrant crime. As Trump addressed the crowd, a line of law enforcement officers stood behind him.

Trump continued to blame crime rates on immigrants — whom he referred to as "animals" — while also making the baseless claim that countries like China were only sending "military age" men across U.S. borders.

Source: @ACYN/X

Trump claimed the country will 'cease to exist' if he's not elected president.

After he riled up his base, the ex-president bizarrely painted himself as the country's savior.

"Because if we don’t win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist," Trump told the crowd. "It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going."

donald trump rants about judge merchan hush money stormy daniels payment court criminal case
Source: MEGA

Trump called migrants 'animals' at the rally.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
The embattled ex-president, who is set to go to trial in his hush-money case on April 15, doubled down on his claims as he spoke about the alleged "victims" of what he branded "Biden migrant crime."

Trump continued to vow that no such crime would happen under his watch.

hillary clinton undecided voters torn joe biden donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed November's election would be the last ever if he didn't win.

Ironically, critics and anti-MAGA politicians have expressed fear for the future of democracy if Trump is elected in November, warning that he could use public office to enact revenge on his political adversaries.

On X, users expressed outrage at Trump's wild statements in Grand Rapids.

"If he gets back in, it will be the end of democracy," wrote one user.

Another replied, "Fear mongering is an excellent campaign strategy, and a third chimed in, "It’s always projection with this dude."

"Trump keeps saying if he doesn’t win it will be the last election we ever have, but it must be projection because he’s the one who said he wants to terminate the Constitution, “jokes” about more than two terms and admires authoritarians who rig their elections to ensure they win," wrote another X user.

MSNBC's Katy Tur discussed Trump's claims with NBC reporter Vaughn Hillyard.

"This is something that Americans have heard, this sort of severe immigration rhetoric for a long time. But frankly, the data does not bear out the fact that undocumented immigrants kill Americans at any greater rate than, legal Americans, if you will," Hillyard said on Trump's playbook.

"But that is the difficult part here, and especially when you’re dealing with devastating, tragic stories like Laken Riley’s in Georgia, and Donald Trump has made it clear that he is going to try to politically use those tragedies for the political gain."

