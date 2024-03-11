'Shameful': CNN Refuses to Air Ad Blaming President Joe Biden for Georgia Nursing Student Laken Riley's Murder
CNN suffered significant backlash this weekend after the network refused to air an ad that blamed President Joe Biden for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after President Biden was first confronted about Riley’s murder during his State of the Union address last week, it was revealed that CNN refused to air the 60-second ad pitched by the conservative group Building America’s Future.
According to the group’s advisor, Fox News, MSNBC, and Newsmax all aired the ad during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night. CNN was the only network to reject the ad.
“CNN and Joe Biden are in lockstep once again: they won’t even #sayhername,” Building America’s Future advisor Phil Cox said in a statement over the weekend.
“It is shameful that CNN is censoring the truth and trying to protect President Biden by refusing to air this ad,” Cox continued. “The American people understand that Biden’s open borders agenda is responsible for the death of Laken Riley.”
“Building America’s Future won’t be deterred when it comes to the important work of informing the public on how we are all less safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
Fox News commentator Guy Benson also accused CNN of rejecting the ad. Benson said that CNN “refused to air” it and claimed that the network “ran out the clock on a pre-SOTU ad buy.”
“I am told that CNN is refusing to air this,” he tweeted on Friday. “They ran out the clock on a pre-SOTU ad buy — then rejected it, calling several of its claims unsubstantiated.”
“Fox and MSNBC aired it,” Benson added.
The ad in question, which was titled Run, blamed President Biden for Riley’s murder in Athens, Georgia on February 22.
- 'Absolute Disgrace': President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Botching Name of Murdered Nursing Student Laken Riley During SOTU Address
- GOP Lawmakers Demand President Joe Biden Apologize For 'Unacceptable Error' Calling Out For Late House Rep. Jackie Walorski
- Katie Britt Confronted on Fox News for Using a Decades-Old Sex Trafficking Story to Attack Joe Biden
The 22-year-old nursing student was out for a run shortly before she was murdered. The murder suspect is an illegal immigrant named Jose Ibarra.
“Laken Riley should have been able to go on a run in broad daylight without being murdered by an illegal immigrant,” the ad began. “But Joe Biden promised not to deport illegal immigrants. Biden vowed not to detain illegal immigrants who cross the border.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Ibarra went to Georgia, where he beat Laken Riley to death,” the Building America’s Future ad continued. “How many more killers has Biden set free?”
A CNN spokesperson has since confirmed that the conservative group’s ad “failed to meet the network’s commercial clearance guidelines and policies” because the claims made in the ad were “unsubstantiated.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted President Biden about Riley’s murder during the president’s State of the Union address on Thursday night.
The MAGA congresswoman challenged Biden to “say her name” and Biden accidentally called the murdered nursing student “Lincoln” Riley. He also consoled Riley’s parents who did not attend the State of the Union address despite being invited.
“An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” Biden said on Thursday night during his address. “But how many thousands of people are being killed by illegals?”
“To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself,” he added. “I understand.”