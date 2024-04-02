WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Stops Alyssa Farah Griffin During Convo Over Trump's Appearance at Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake
Whoopi Goldberg pushed back against Alyssa Farrah Griffin this week after Griffin called Donald Trump’s recent attendance at a slain NYPD officer’s wake “good imagery,” RadarOnline.com can report.
The tense incident unfolded during Tuesday morning’s episode of The View as Goldberg, Griffin, and their fellow co-hosts discussed Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
While Griffin admitted that Trump might lose to President Joe Biden in November, she also acknowledged that Trump’s recent appearance at NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s wake last week was “good imagery” for the embattled ex-president.
“This past week, he had a brief, good political moment for a Republican,” Griffin said regarding Trump. “He attended a slain NYPD officer’s funeral to juxtapose, you know, what he was framing as Biden hobnobbing with celebrities.”
“Choose what you like there, but for Republicans, it was good imagery,” she added.
But no sooner had Griffin’s comment left her mouth than Goldberg was on the attack.
“Really?!” Goldberg responded. “I’m asking that because I was so offended.”
“Because you-know-who showed up, whether he was asked or not, and this is a man who didn’t care what happened to the officers on January 6,” Goldberg added.
Griffin stood by her assessment and argued that Trump’s appearance at Officer Diller’s wake last week was “smart optics” for the MAGA base – even if Trump did overshadow the matter just hours later by sharing a photo of President Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck.
“For his base, those were smart optics, but he steps on it a minute later by tweeting out this offensive, dangerous photo of Joe Biden,” Griffin acknowledged.
“He lacks the most basic instincts around impulse control,” she concluded, “and I think that’s going to hurt the closer we get to Election Day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goldberg and Griffin’s tense back-and-forth on The View on Tuesday morning came just a few days after Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller on Thursday.
Trump’s 2024 campaign team used the appearance to push Trump as the candidate for “law and order” ahead of the election in November – particularly as President Biden held a $26 million fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall while Officer Diller’s wake was underway.
"President Trump honored the life and legacy of Officer Diller and paid respects to his family, friends and the NYPD for their terrible loss,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement after the wake.
"Meanwhile, the Three Stooges – Biden, Obama and Clinton – were at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors,” Cheung added.
Others condemned Trump for appearing at Officer Diller’s wake and accused the ex-president of using the slain NYPD officer as a “campaign platform” amid the ongoing election cycle.
“The guy’s a criminal,” Charles Sicknick, whose son Brian Sicknick was killed during the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, said of the matter. “He’s the reason my son is dead.”
“The fact is he states he’s law and order, but he sent a mob that ultimately ended up killing my brother,” Kenneth Sicknick, Brian’s brother, added. “He has such a lack of self-awareness of what he does. He’s using that officer’s death as a campaign platform.”