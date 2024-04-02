WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Stops Alyssa Farah Griffin During Convo Over Trump's Appearance at Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake

While Griffin admitted that Trump might lose to President Joe Biden in November, she also acknowledged that Trump’s recent appearance at NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s wake last week was “good imagery” for the embattled ex-president.

“This past week, he had a brief, good political moment for a Republican,” Griffin said regarding Trump. “He attended a slain NYPD officer’s funeral to juxtapose, you know, what he was framing as Biden hobnobbing with celebrities.”