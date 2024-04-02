WATCH: Hillary Clinton Mocks Undecided Voters Who Are Torn Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump — 'Get Over Yourself'
Hillary Clinton recently mocked the undecided voters who are still torn between supporting President Joe Biden or ex-President Donald Trump in November, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former first lady and failed 2016 presidential candidate’s surprising remarks came on Monday during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
But while Clinton and Fallon started the interview by promoting Clinton’s new Broadway play, the conversation quickly turned to the 2024 presidential election and the ongoing battle between President Biden and ex-President Trump.
“What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices?” Fallon asked the former senator regarding Biden and Trump’s likely rematch.
“Get over yourself,” Clinton responded, “those are the two choices.”
The former secretary of state then launched into a short diatribe about supporting President Biden over ex-President Trump in November because the “country” and “democracy” are both “at stake.”
“You know, it’s kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies,” Clinton said on Monday night.
“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice,” she continued. “Really. I don’t understand it. But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake because it’s an existential question. What kind of country we’re going to have, what kind of democracy we’re going to have.”
“And people who blow that off are not paying attention, because it’s not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do,” Clinton added. “I mean, they’re pretty clear about what kind of country they want.”
The former first lady concluded her remarks about the 2024 presidential election by pushing Fallon’s viewers to “get out there and vote.”
- 'Unbelievable': Trump Accuses Bill Clinton of Storing Classified Materials in 'His Socks,' Claims Hillary Destroyed Her Emails With Acid
- RETURN OF HILLARY: Ex-Dems Prez Candidate ‘Convening Groups of Friends and Political Allies’ for Private Dinners as Biden Age Concern Mounts
- 'Quite Sad': Hillary Clinton Lashes Out at 'Useful Idiot' Tucker Carlson Over Putin Interview, Claims Russian Media Mocks Ex-Fox News Star
“Get out there. That is what this is really about,” Clinton concluded. “Get out there and vote.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Hillary and former President Bill Clinton have become more involved in President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign in recent weeks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Former President Clinton attended a fundraiser that brought in $26 million for Biden’s re-election campaign on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall, while his wife has started to “drum up support” for Biden among her “friends and political allies.”
According to one Democratic Party insider, Hillary Clinton has begun “convening groups of friends and political allies for private dinners to talk through the coming election season and to drum up badly needed support for Democratic candidates, starting with the president."
Hillary Clinton came under fire last year after she compared Trump’s supporters to “cult members” and suggested that they needed a “formal deprogramming.”
She has also condemned Trump’s Hitleresque rhetoric in recent months.