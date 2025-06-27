Your tip
Justin Bieber's Latest Social Media Move Sparks Major Concern — As Troubled Singer Continues To Go 'Off the Rails' Amid Divorce And 'Conservatorship' Rumors

photos of justin bieber
Source: Instagram/@lilbieber

Justin Bieber left fans baffled with the latest social media move.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 27 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber's latest social media move has sparked major concern.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer left his fans baffled after he changed his Instagram handle name from @justinbieber to @lilbieber.

Instagram Change

justin bieber
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The pop singer did not explain the reason behind the bizarre change.

While the pop singer did not explain the reason behind the bizarre change, he did hint at the meaning after sharing black-and-white photos cuddling his and Hailey Bieber’s son, Jack Blues, 10 months, with the caption, "lil Bieber."

Fans took to X to comment on the odd change, with one saying: "I hope he isn’t trying to rebrand as a rapper."

Another said: "He's so desperate for attention, this is getting pathetic."

A third wrote: "Can someone please just get him help already? We are watching him slowly crumble, and these social media things are just alarming at this point."

Other users urged the singer to "seek help before it's too late."

In early June, the 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram and shared a handful of social media posts about God and drugs, which many of his followers viewed as a cry for help.

Along with a few snaps followed by a thumbs-up emoji, he wrote in all caps: "IM ACCEPTING THAT GOD FORGIVES ME THIS MORNING. SO CAN I CAN FORGIVE MYSELF AND OTHERS TODAY. JOIN ME IF YOU WOULD LIKE."

Drugs Concern

justin bieber filmed smoking blunt
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

He smoked up in a recent barmy social media upload.

That same day, Justin also referenced ketamine, which was the drug that killed Friends legend Matthew Perry, in an Instagram Story, which led to even more concern.

He posed a question to AI: "Has ketamine been used to control people's emotions?"

In another post, the singer reflected: "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give. I don't think any of us can handle hhearing,'You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.' It's not true."

In late May, Justin sparked more concern about his drug use after sharing new photos on Instagram featuring Jack Blues.

In one of the photos, the Sorry singer sat on a couch while playing with his son's feet, and in a different snap in the same location, he was smoking a blunt.

Fans were quick to slam the singer in the comments section for "smok(ing) in front of (his) kid" and "doing drugs with the baby around."

Divorce and 'Conservator' Rumors

justin hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

The couple have endured months of split rumors – which they have fueled with tit-for-tat social media posts.

From all of the concerning posts showing off drug use, rumors are swirling Bieber may be on his way to being placed under a conservatorship.

Legal expert Jamie Wright said in interview: "As a seasoned attorney, I'll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered."

As the singer's behavior continues to make headlines, rumors are ramping up that he and his wife, Hailey, are "headed for a divorce."

The Rhode founder is reportedly at a "breaking point" with her husband, especially because they have a young child together.

hailey bieber fires back justin bieber
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Despite his antics, pals say Bieber is besotted with his son.

