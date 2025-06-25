Hailey Bieber's 'Single Mom' Nightmare Exposed — Model 'Is Stable One at Home' While Loopy Husband Justin Goes 'Off the Rails'
Hailey Bieber's "single mom" nightmare has been exposed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model continues to be the "stable one at home" while raising her son, Jack Blues, 10 months, as her husband, Justin Bieber, "goes off the rails."
'Things Aren't Great Right Now'
For the last several months, Justin has been leaving fans worried about his mental health after a handful of disturbing appearances and his social media behavior.
His concerning outbursts have also been taking a huge toll on his marriage to the Rhode founder, who he welcomed a baby with in August 2024.
While the couple seems to be attempting to put on a united front, a source told Us Weekly: "Things aren't great right now."
The insider also claimed the singer's erratic behavior is causing "a lot of stress" for Hailey.
Solo Parenting
Within the last few months, the couple has faced a lot of highs and lows together.
Besides welcoming their baby boy into the world, Hailey's career has reached new levels, and she recently sold Rhode for $1billion – all while keeping her marriage from crumbling.
Another source told the site: "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through/ Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her."
A different insider also noted: "Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a (baby at home). He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there's concern."
While Justin has shared a handful of photos of him with his baby boy, the snaps are often met with heavy criticism due to the singer being surrounded by "drugs."
In late May, Justin sparked concern after sharing new photos on Instagram featuring Jack Blues.
In one of the photos, the Sorry singer sat on a couch while playing with the baby boy's feet.
However, in a different snap that was part of the carousel post, Justin was smoking a blunt with a friend on the same couch in the previous photo – wearing the same blue shorts in the photo with his son.
Fans were quick to slam the singer in the comments section for "smok(ing) in front of (his) kid" and "doing drugs with the baby around" — with some even encouraging his model wife to put a stop to the "unsafe" behavior.
Online Backlash
From Justin's very public and concerning social media outbursts, fans have been heavily criticizing every move both Justin and Hailey make.
Divorce rumors ramped up after eagle-eyed fans noticed the model unfollowed her husband on social media, which she claimed she never did and it was a "glitch."
One of the insiders told the site how the online backlash she received "frustrates her," however, "she knows that's part of the industry and who she’s married to."
Despite the ongoing divorce rumors, Justin and Hailey "don't talk" about parting ways, and there is a "very slim" chance they will split due to their faith.
The insider explained: "Faith is a big part of their life. They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other."