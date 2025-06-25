Hailey Bieber's 'Single Mom' Nightmare Exposed — Model 'Is Stable One at Home' While Loopy Husband Justin Goes 'Off the Rails'

For the last several months, Justin has been leaving fans worried about his mental health after a handful of disturbing appearances and his social media behavior.

His concerning outbursts have also been taking a huge toll on his marriage to the Rhode founder, who he welcomed a baby with in August 2024.

While the couple seems to be attempting to put on a united front, a source told Us Weekly: "Things aren't great right now."

The insider also claimed the singer's erratic behavior is causing "a lot of stress" for Hailey.