'It's Not Fair!' Harvey Weinstein Rages In Court Just Moments Before He's Convicted Of Sexual Assault — As Disgraced Movie Producer's Trial Takes Wild Turn

Before the verdict was read, the disgraced movie producer, who sat in a wheelchair, begged to speak to Judge Curtis Farber and cried: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.

"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It’s not fair. It’s that simple. It’s just not fair."

The 73-year-old was accused of sexual assault by three different women, charges he denied, as his legal team claimed the sexual encounters were all "transactional" and "consensual."

However, the jury foreman informed Judge Farber they were struggling to reach a verdict, and that some jurors were fighting with one another.