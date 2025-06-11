'It's Not Fair!' Harvey Weinstein Rages In Court Just Moments Before He's Convicted Of Sexual Assault — As Disgraced Movie Producer's Trial Takes Wild Turn
Harvey Weinstein was once again feeling sorry for himself in court, crying about his current predicament before the jury handed him a guilty verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, June 11, the jury unanimously found him guilty of sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, but he was able to get away with assaulting another woman.
Weinstein's Tantrum
Before the verdict was read, the disgraced movie producer, who sat in a wheelchair, begged to speak to Judge Curtis Farber and cried: "This is not right for me, the person on trial here.
"Lawyers can fight all they want. This is my life on the line. It’s not fair. It’s that simple. It’s just not fair."
The 73-year-old was accused of sexual assault by three different women, charges he denied, as his legal team claimed the sexual encounters were all "transactional" and "consensual."
However, the jury foreman informed Judge Farber they were struggling to reach a verdict, and that some jurors were fighting with one another.
Weinstein's Fate Revealed
Farber informed Weinstein this "was not a typical deliberation, but it does happen."
"It could be in my favor, but it’s not fair. That’s the problem with this... This is over," Weinstein once again complained in his tantrum.
Weinstein was then found guilty of criminal sexual act for the 2006 attack on Haley; however, he was found not guilty of a second charge of criminal sexual act from allegations brought by ex-Polish runway model Kaja Sokola.
The jury was not able to agree on a verdict on rape in the third-degree charge, after Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting former actress Jessica Mann.
Mann claimed Weinstein raped her inside a NYC hotel room in 2013.
A Devastating Testimony
Judge Farber informed the jury they would resume deliberating on Thursday, June 12.
During the trial, Sokola took the stand and recalled Weinstein allegedly raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.
According to the 39-year-old, Weinstein lost his mind when she tried to leave and proceeded to tell her how he made Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz famous.
Paltrow, 52, starred in Emma in 1996, which Weinstein produced. Two years later, she starred in Shakespeare in Love, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.
At the start of the #MeToo movement in 2017, Paltrow alleged Weinstein touched her and suggested they give each other massages while she was in his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills shortly after being cast in Emma.
Cruz won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress after starring in Weinstein-produced Vicky Christina Barcelona in 2008; however, she never accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault.
Sokola claimed Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room days before her 20th birthday in 2006.
"He forced himself on my vagina – he raped me," she testified.
"He pinned me to the bed, I couldn't move under him, his whole body was pining me to the bed... it was like a rock was on me. It was too heavy. My legs were becoming numb. He was so heavy."
Weinstein is looking at 25 years behind bars on his guilty conviction.