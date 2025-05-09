Hollywood Sex Beast Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Rape Victim Claims He 'Name-Dropped Two Female Oscar Winners During Sexual Assault' — 'Most Horrifying Thing I’ve Ever Experienced'

Harvey Weinstein's alleged victim has dropped a bombshell about the disgraced producer bragging about his connection to two female Oscar winners while allegedly assaulting her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the first time before a jury, former model Kaja Sokola took the stand on Thursday, May 8, in the disgraced producer's retrial. He faces two counts of criminal sexual act in the first-degree and one count of rape in the third-degree.

Sokola, now 39, emotionally recalled Weinstein, 73, allegedly raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.