Home > News > Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood Sex Beast Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Rape Victim Claims He 'Name-Dropped Two Female Oscar Winners During Sexual Assault' — 'Most Horrifying Thing I’ve Ever Experienced'

Split photo of Harvey Weinstein, Kaja Sokola
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's alleged victim Kaja Sokola testified for the first time in court at his retrial.

Profile Image

May 9 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

May 9 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein's alleged victim has dropped a bombshell about the disgraced producer bragging about his connection to two female Oscar winners while allegedly assaulting her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the first time before a jury, former model Kaja Sokola took the stand on Thursday, May 8, in the disgraced producer's retrial. He faces two counts of criminal sexual act in the first-degree and one count of rape in the third-degree.

Sokola, now 39, emotionally recalled Weinstein, 73, allegedly raping her and molesting her on two separate occasions under the guise of helping her career.

harvey weinstein alleged victim claims name dropped female oscar winners assault kaja skola
Source: MEGA

Sokola, now 39-years-old, alleged Weinstein raped and molested her as a teenager.

While on the stand, the former model claimed Weinstein became enraged when she tried to leave and proceeded to tell her how he made Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz famous.

Paltrow, 52, starred in Emma in 1996, which Weinstein produced. Two years later she starred in Shakespeare in Love, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.

At the start of the #MeToo movement in 2017, Paltrow alleged Weinstein touched her and suggested they give each other massages while she was in his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills shortly after being cast in Emma.

Cruz won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress after starring in Weinstein-produced Vicky Christina Barcelona in 2008, though she never accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault.

Terrifying Encounter

harvey weinstein alleged victim claims name dropped female oscar winners assault penelope gwyneth
Source: MEGA

Sokola claimed Weinstein name-dropped Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz in a fit of rage when she tried to leave.

In addition to claiming the ex-producer name-dropped the actresses, Sokola also recalled the alleged sexual assault in horrifying detail under oath.

Sokola told the court Weinstein pinned her down and forcefully performed oral sex on her in a hotel room days before her 20th birthday in 2006.

At 19-years-old, Sokola weighed just 125 pounds, which she claimed prevented her from pushing the producer off of her.

She said: "He forced himself on my vagina – he raped me.

"He pinned me to the bed, I couldn't move under him, his whole body was pining me to the bed... it was like a rock was on me. It was too heavy. My legs were becoming numb. He was so heavy."

'My Hope Had Died'

harvey weinstein alleged victim claims name dropped female oscar winners assault kaja skola
Source: MEGA

Sokola recalled feeling like she was 'dead' and all her 'hope had died' during the alleged sexual assault.

Sokola said as the alleged assault was taking place she felt like all her "hope had died."

"I felt like I was dead. I was completely numb... my hope had died," she said.

This wasn't the first alleged assault Sokola claimed she experienced with Weinstein.

The former model, who began her career when she was 14-years-old, told jurors she was more interested in acting. So she was hopeful when Weinstein offered to take her to lunch and discuss her career when they met at a New York City nightclub in 2002, when she was 16 years old.

harvey weinstein alleged victim claims name dropped female oscar winners assault
Source: MEGA

Sokola alleged Weinstein first molested her when she was 16 years old.

Instead of taking her out to lunch, Weinstein allegedly took the teenager to his apartment.

She claimed Weinstein instructed her to take her clothes off, insisting actresses had to be comfortable removing their clothes while filming.

Sokola recalled removing her blouse and following the producer to a bathroom, adding: "I was 16 years old, and I was alone with a man for the first time, and I didn't know what else to do."

The ex-model then claimed Weinstein forced his hand into her underwear and made her touch his genitals as she recalled his eyes being "black and scary."

Sokola claimed after the alleged incident was over, Weinstein demanded she not tell anyone what happened and reiterated he made actresses successful careers and could help her too.

She added: "I felt stupid and ashamed and like it's my fault for putting myself in this position."

