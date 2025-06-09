EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden 'Has Been Muzzled by Furious Ex-President Barack Obama' As He's 'Furious' Over Democrats' Trump Loss
Bitter Joe Biden was furious after Democratic bigwigs ordered him to stop airing the party's dirty laundry after a pair of defensive interviews in which he lashed out at ex-loyalists who he claims forced him to give up his bid for re-election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking for the first time on national television since exiting the White House in January, the 82-year-old former president griped Democratic leaders were dead "wrong" in complaining he was too old to run again.
"The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party," he said while being fawned over by the ladies of The View.
"And so that’s why I got out of the race."
No Sympathy
The thin-skinned politician insisted he was more than fine to run again, despite recent news he has now been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
Sources tell us party leaders, including Biden's old boss, former President Barack Obama, had little sympathy for Joe's complaints during interviews on the BBC and The View. They've told the party’s onetime standard-bearer to leave leadership to them and instead enjoy a quiet retirement.
Insiders say Obama was furious at Biden's complaints after he assured the party he was fit enough to take on another term, when behind the scenes, it has been revealed he could barely handle a four-hour workday.
"The message was thus delivered, loud and clear, that he either recede peacefully into the sunset or be thrown mercilessly to the wolves," a former Democratic Party fixer said.
Party Rift
One source said Obama is exasperated he's been left to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of former Vice President Kamala Harris' humiliating loss to Donald Trump in the general election.
"He wants Joe to go away quietly and with whatever dignity he has left," the insider said.
Meanwhile, Democratic strategist Anthony Coley was even more critical of Joe’s decision to publicly relitigate the past in the media, saying: "Honestly, what good does that do now? Many Democrats – from elected leaders to the party faithful – are just ready to turn the page. I just don’t think he understands how wide and deep this sentiment is."
A source said Biden forced Obama's hand.
They added: "Now he needs to embrace the silence, if he ever wants the support of the party again."