EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden 'Has Been Muzzled by Furious Ex-President Barack Obama' As He's 'Furious' Over Democrats' Trump Loss

Bitter Joe Biden was furious after Democratic bigwigs ordered him to stop airing the party's dirty laundry after a pair of defensive interviews in which he lashed out at ex-loyalists who he claims forced him to give up his bid for re-election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Speaking for the first time on national television since exiting the White House in January, the 82-year-old former president griped Democratic leaders were dead "wrong" in complaining he was too old to run again.

"The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party," he said while being fawned over by the ladies of The View.

"And so that’s why I got out of the race."