EXCLUSIVE: 'AI Blunder' Was Behind MASSIVE and Embarrassing Error in Royal Family's Princess Anne 75th Birthday Tribute

The official royal family website inaccurately claimed Anne had two stepchildren from her second marriage.

And the blunder, which was swiftly removed from the site, has raised "huge questions" about the accuracy of information published by the Palace, insiders tell us.

The error appeared on the Palace's website in an article titled 75 Facts about the Princess Royal, published on August 13.

Among the listed facts, number 14 stated: "Her Royal Highness also has two stepchildren from her second marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence, Tom and Amy Laurence."

But Sir Timothy Laurence, 70, married Anne, 75, in 1992, and has no children from any previous relationships.

Anne has two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.