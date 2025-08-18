EXCLUSIVE: 'AI Blunder' Was Behind MASSIVE and Embarrassing Error in Royal Family's Princess Anne 75th Birthday Tribute
Buckingham Palace has been forced to retract a glaring factual error in its official tribute to Princess Anne's 75th birthday, and sources tell RadarOnline.com it was down to flunkies using AI chatbots to churn out the tribute.
What Was The Major Error?
The official royal family website inaccurately claimed Anne had two stepchildren from her second marriage.
And the blunder, which was swiftly removed from the site, has raised "huge questions" about the accuracy of information published by the Palace, insiders tell us.
The error appeared on the Palace's website in an article titled 75 Facts about the Princess Royal, published on August 13.
Among the listed facts, number 14 stated: "Her Royal Highness also has two stepchildren from her second marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence, Tom and Amy Laurence."
But Sir Timothy Laurence, 70, married Anne, 75, in 1992, and has no children from any previous relationships.
Anne has two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.
'Heads Will Roll'
The erroneous information was quickly spotted by eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts and swiftly removed from the Palace's website.
A notice now appears in place of the article, stating: "The requested page could not be found."
Sources close to the Palace say the mistake may have been due to the use of artificial intelligence software to generate content, which pulled incorrect information from external sources.
One insider said: "This reeks of classic AI inaccuracy and a lazy staffer not bothering to check the facts it churns out. Heads will roll over this."
The error has also sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing surprise and amusement.
One user commented: "Tom and Amy Laurence? Either I've gone crazy or Sir Tim Laurence has secret children."
Another joked: "That would be the best hidden royal secret ever."
Despite the mishap, the Palace has continued to celebrate Anne's milestone birthday.
A new portrait of the Princess Royal was released, captured by her longtime photographer John Swannell at her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park.
The photograph features Anne in a royal blue dress, with her signature sapphire and diamond earrings, and her wedding and engagement rings.
The portrait marks a rare hairstyle change for the Princess, who has worn her hair in a bouffant style for decades.
In addition to the portrait, the Palace hosted a reception for representatives of 100 of Anne's patronages, highlighting her extensive charitable work.
The Princess, known for her dedication to public service, has been described as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family.
A source said: "While the factual error may have caused embarrassment, it has not overshadowed the celebrations of Princess Anne's 75th birthday. The Palace continues to honor her contributions to the monarchy and her commitment to charitable causes."