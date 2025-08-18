EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift's New Album Theme Has Left Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears 'Fuming'
She has delighted her millions of Swifties by announcing her 12th studio album is on the way, but Taylor Swift has wound up two huge A-listers with the theme and artwork behind the upcoming release, RadarOnline.com is told.
A source claims Britney Spears has accused Swift of borrowing from her "iconic" stage wardrobe without acknowledgment, and feels "ripped off."
Why Swift Is Leaving Hollywood Stars Raging
Our insider claimed: "She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album."
The 43-year-old is believed to have recognized elements of her own 2001 Dream Within a Dream tour costume in the rhinestone bra, fringed arm bands, and bejeweled nude thong Swift wears on the cover of The Life of a Showgirl, due out on 3 October.
Sources tell us Pamela Anderson, 57, also has beef with Swift.
They claim the former Baywatch pin-up reckons Swift's new era appears to echo the look and mood of her 2024 film The Last Showgirl.
Anderson Is Not Happy
A source claimed: "Both Britney and Pammy feel they have not been properly acknowledged."
And a friend of the Toxic hitmaker added: "Britney isn't saying Taylor can't be inspired by her – but when you lift something so specific, you give credit. Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it's a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong.'
Similarly, an insider close to Anderson said: "Pamela put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it's all over Taylor's new visuals. Pam isn't angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved. "Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do.'
Swift, 35, unveiled her 12th studio album last week on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.
She described the project as an exploration of "what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life" during her Eras Tour, calling the period "exuberant and electric and vibrant."
The record sees her reunite with producers Max Martin and Shellback, collaborators on earlier hits such as Blank Space and Delicate.
'The Life Of A Showgirl' Inspired By Film?
Spears' original showgirl-style costume was designed by Mackie, 86, for her $53.3million-grossing tour and was itself adapted from Ziegfeld Follies-inspired pieces first used in the 1981 Las Vegas production Jubilee!. Julien's Auctions sold Spears's bra, panties, and armbands in April for $78,000.
Anderson's The Last Showgirl movie tells the story of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas dancer facing the end of her career after her venue closes.
Fans have noted parallels between its aesthetic and Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, including the use of bright orange and pink hues, in the same shades as Anderson's costumes, and the film's US release date of 13 December, Swift's birthday.
Online discussion intensified after an insider said in July Swift had filmed a "very glam and vintage" music video with multiple stylists and long-time backup dancers.
Swift has said the album's bathtub artwork symbolizes the end of a show day for her, adding: "My day ends with me in a bathtub – not usually in a bedazzled dress."
For Spears, the dispute comes as she works on her first authorized biopic and prepares to launch her jewelry brand B. Tiny.
An industry insider said: "Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling. But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line. Britney and Pamela just want that line to include recognition for their influences."