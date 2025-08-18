EXCLUSIVE: Why Taylor Swift's New Album Theme Has Left Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears 'Fuming'

A source claimed: "Both Britney and Pammy feel they have not been properly acknowledged."

And a friend of the Toxic hitmaker added: "Britney isn't saying Taylor can't be inspired by her – but when you lift something so specific, you give credit. Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it's a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong.'

Similarly, an insider close to Anderson said: "Pamela put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it's all over Taylor's new visuals. Pam isn't angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved. "Credits in the liner notes for her and Brit would be the classy thing to do.'

Swift, 35, unveiled her 12th studio album last week on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

She described the project as an exploration of "what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life" during her Eras Tour, calling the period "exuberant and electric and vibrant."

The record sees her reunite with producers Max Martin and Shellback, collaborators on earlier hits such as Blank Space and Delicate.