EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Reveals What Peacemaker Princess Diana Would Have Done to Bring 'Cold War' Between Princes William and Harry to an End

Morton said: "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."

He added: "We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future – that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William's wingman. It's a great loss for the monarchy."

The brothers were last seen together publicly in September 2022, during events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Behind the scenes, aides say attempts at dialogue have failed.

A source close to the royal household said: "This is the sadness of it — they aren't supporting each other like they should be. That's what any mother would want – that they are there for each other."