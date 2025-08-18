EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Reveals What Peacemaker Princess Diana Would Have Done to Bring 'Cold War' Between Princes William and Harry to an End
Princess Diana would have brought her sons' war to an end if she were alive today, a royal expert who knew her best has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his theory comes after Prince Harry, 40, recently spoke of his hopes for reconciliation with his family, while admitting in a BBC interview earlier this year: "Some members of my family will never forgive me."
How Princess Diana Would Have Handled The Feud
According to royal author Andrew Morton, 70, things would have been very different if Princess Diana were still alive.
Morton – who famously chronicled Diana's life in his 1992 biography, Diana: Her True Story – said her presence could have prevented the bitter split between her sons.
Brothers William, 43, and Harry, have gone from being inseparable to no longer on speaking terms following years of public barbs, along with Harry's departure from royal life in 2020, and the fallout from his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Morton said: "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future King. There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way."
He added: "We all remember the days when Harry and William were joshing with one another, and it all seemed set for their relationship and the future – that Harry, as Diana always used to say, would be William's wingman. It's a great loss for the monarchy."
The brothers were last seen together publicly in September 2022, during events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Behind the scenes, aides say attempts at dialogue have failed.
A source close to the royal household said: "This is the sadness of it — they aren't supporting each other like they should be. That's what any mother would want – that they are there for each other."
Harry and William's Rift
The rift between Harry and William began in earnest after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California.
It deepened after Harry and Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple alleged racism within the royal household.
And the rift gaped even further with the release of Spare, which was critical of William and other family members – and accused Will of attacking Harry.
According to Morton: "Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it's never healed."
Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, echoed that sentiment, saying: "They both deeply believe that they're fighting for profound points of principle."
Harry's Hope To Mend The Feud
Despite the frostiness, Harry has not abandoned hope of repairing ties.
Last month, senior aides to Harry and King Charles, 76, were spotted at a meeting in London, prompting speculation about a possible truce.
However, William's representatives were not invited.
Sources say Harry's calls and messages to his brother have also gone unanswered.
Royal insiders believe Diana's approach would have been direct but compassionate.
One said: "She never would have let them shut each other out. She had a talent for bringing people together to talk, even when it was awkward. That ability is sorely lacking today."
As the 28th anniversary of Diana's death approaches on August 31, both princes continue her charitable work – but from opposite sides of the Atlantic, with little sign that the cold war between them will thaw anytime soon.