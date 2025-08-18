EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Secret Proposal — 'The Incredibly Happy Couple Make it Official'
Bradley Cooper is finally ready to propose to longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid, as "marriage and kids" are on the horizon for the stunning couple, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The duo is coming up on three years of dating and has already blended their families, which include Cooper's daughter, Leah, 8, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and Hadid's little girl, Khai, whose father is singer Zayn Malik.
Now it could be time for the couple to have a baby of their own.
'Their Own Bubble'
"He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” the insider claimed, as the Maestro star, 50, is "considering marriage and kids with Gigi."
"They could picture a blended family with their daughter and their own kids," the source continued, gushing how he and Hadid, 30, are "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble."
Feeling 'Really Lucky'
The catwalk queen couldn’t stop gushing about her fairytale romance with Cooper, brushing off their eyebrow-raising 20-year age gap in a March interview with Vogue.
"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," Hadid said of how her romance with the A Star Is Born heartthrob is far different from that of the troubled former One Direction member, 32.
"To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky's the word," she gushed, making it crystal clear she thinks she’s finally hit the jackpot with the Oscar-nominated actor.
While Cooper hasn't been as public when it comes to discussing his very private relationship with Hadid, she's let little tidbits slip that give an adorable glimpse into their life together.
The duo missed a golden opportunity to finally make their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in May, but Hadid made it known that she blissfully spent the night at her boyfriend's house before getting prepped for the annual event.
"Okay, I woke up, I was with my man," the supermodel raved behind the scenes. "We had, like, a chill morning, some laughs, you know. And then I went to my house, had like an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam."
Two days prior, Hadid finally hard-launched her romance with Cooper on Instagram, sharing a photo of the American Hustle star planting a huge kiss on her lips during the blonde beauty's 30th birthday bash.
Her Family Approves
Hadid's family members are "so happy" about a proposal, as they "absolutely adore Bradley."
"He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common, and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai," the source dished about Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister Bella Hadid.
"Yolanda and Bella love Bradley, but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.
"Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships, and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before."
Cooper has been married once before, although he and actress Jennifer Esposito split in May 2007, just five months after tying the knot.