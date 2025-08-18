EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Secret Proposal — 'The Incredibly Happy Couple Make it Official'

Bradley Cooper is finally ready to propose to longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid, as "marriage and kids" are on the horizon for the stunning couple, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The duo is coming up on three years of dating and has already blended their families, which include Cooper's daughter, Leah, 8, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and Hadid's little girl, Khai, whose father is singer Zayn Malik.

Now it could be time for the couple to have a baby of their own.