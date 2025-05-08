Gigi Hadid's Family Endorse Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Despite 20-YEAR Age Gap As They Boast 'She's Never Been Happier' In Snipe At Ex Zayn Malik

The pair was seen walking the Met Gala blue carpet on Monday night, looking every inch the Hollywood glamour couple.

A source said: "Gigi's family is so happy for her, and they absolutely adore Bradley.

"He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.

"Yolanda and Bella love Bradley, but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.

"Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before."