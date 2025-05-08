Gigi Hadid's Family Endorse Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Despite 20-YEAR Age Gap As They Boast 'She's Never Been Happier' In Snipe At Ex Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid’s family has endorsed her relationship with Bradley Cooper — despite their mammoth 20-year age gap.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her mother Youlande, 61, and sister Bella, 28, believe The Hangover actor, who shares daughter Lea De Seine, seven, with Irina Shayk, has brought out the best of the model, a clear dig at her ex One Direction star Zayn Malik, who is the father of her four-year-old daughter, Khai.
The pair was seen walking the Met Gala blue carpet on Monday night, looking every inch the Hollywood glamour couple.
A source said: "Gigi's family is so happy for her, and they absolutely adore Bradley.
"He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.
"Yolanda and Bella love Bradley, but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.
"Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before."
While walking the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, Gigi, 30, lauded the Maestro actor, 50, in an interview
She said: "I woke up, I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs."
Her confession came just one day after Gigi hard launched her relationship with Cooper on Instagram.
In a Monday, May 5 post recapping her April 23 birthday, the Victoria's Secret model posted a 20-photo upload, which featured a snap of her and Cooper smiling as they kissed at her birthday celebration.
“I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!!,” she captioned the post, in part.
Hadid dated Malik, 32, on-and-off for nearly five years and called it quits "for good" in late 2021.
After a nasty dispute between Malik, Hadid, and her mother, Yolanda, the exes are now reportedly "amicable terms" and have decided to continue raising their daughter together
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday that despite the public gushings, Hadid is growing impatient with Cooper in regard to him popping the question.
The model has been dating the star for nearly two years and is concerned whether the commitment-phobic star will ever settle down with her.
An insider told us: "She's dropped enough hints about rings and weddings at this point, but is finding it hard to read him. She's tired of waiting and isn't afraid to stick her head out there with an ultimatum if it comes to it – and it just may.
"Gigi honestly thought he would have proposed by now. Birthdays, holidays, occasion after occasion go by. She's starting to think it won't happen without a push."