Duggar Baby Bombshell: Scandal-Plagued Family's Oldest Daughter, Jana, 35, Announces She's Pregnant... Years After TLC Star Got Hit With Child Endangerment Charges

Jana found herself in trouble with children when the younger sister of convicted sex offender Josh Duggar was charged with putting another child in danger in 2021.

As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, she pled guilty to the misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Instead of jail time, she was hit with a fine of $880.

The incident was severely overshadowed at the time because of all the attention Josh got over his child porn trial.

Jana addressed the charges on Instagram, passing the issue off as an accident while watching another child.

She wrote: "I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare, who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

Jana said authorities "recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary."