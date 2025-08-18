Duggar Baby Bombshell: Scandal-Plagued Family's Oldest Daughter, Jana, 35, Announces She's Pregnant... Years After TLC Star Got Hit With Child Endangerment Charges
Jana Duggar celebrated her first year of marriage to husband Stephen Wissmann by revealing she is pregnant with their first child, RadarOnline.com can report.
The happy news for the couple comes after the former 19 Kids and Counting star found herself slapped with charges of child endangerment just a few years earlier.
Baby on Board
Duggar announced the news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos smiling and cuddling with her daddy-to-be.
The 35-year-old glowed in a green sundress that put her growing baby bump on full display. Her happy hubby was dressed in a classic white button down shirt and brown pants.
In one photo, he kissed his wife passionately, while in two others the couple smiled as Wissmann put his arms on Duggar's stomach.
She captioned the post: "We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We're counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!"
Child Endangerment Charges
Jana found herself in trouble with children when the younger sister of convicted sex offender Josh Duggar was charged with putting another child in danger in 2021.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, she pled guilty to the misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. Instead of jail time, she was hit with a fine of $880.
The incident was severely overshadowed at the time because of all the attention Josh got over his child porn trial.
Jana addressed the charges on Instagram, passing the issue off as an accident while watching another child.
She wrote: "I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare, who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."
Jana said authorities "recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary."
Begging for Forgiveness
She went on to thank everyone who was involved in responding to the incident, saying she is "grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community."
"I was certainly never arrested, as some may have implied," she made sure to add. "In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely, and that's truly what mattered the most to me."
Jana did not reveal whose children she was watching.
Josh's Troubles
Jana is the oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. Her older brother Josh, 37, is the oldest son of the large Duggar brood. In 2022, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.
During his high-profile trial, Josh was found to have downloaded 65 images of a 7-to-8-year-old girl and one movie file of 7-to-9-year-old girls being "sexually assaulted, violated and exploited," as well as another video of a "3-month-old being sexually abused and tortured" onto one of his computers, which was protected using a password that contained his name.
An admitted porn addict, Josh was able to bypass anti-porn software that had been installed to alert his wife, Anna Duggar, if he tried to watch porn, which allowed him to access the illegal material via the dark web.