EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Makes Last-Ditch Bid to Replace 'Vogue' Editor Anna Wintour at Top of Fashion Magazine Empire

Victoria Beckham is said to be trying to fill the vacant spot at Vogue just two months after editor-in-chief Anna Wintour decided to step down from the role following years at the helm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's the king of iconic, career-defining role she's always quietly dreamed of, and while there haven't been any talks as yet, just the idea of her potentially taking on the role has got her mind spinning," the insider claimed.

Wintour, who will remain the publication's Global Editorial Director, wrapped up her role after 37 years in June, and sources now claim Beckham would "absolutely love" to step in.

"Victoria Beckham could actually be the perfect fit to lead Vogue," he wrote on X. "She's simultaneously popular and unattainable, and she's also seen as an undebatable arbiter of taste. She's a Tom Ford in her own way. Call me crazy, but I can sense it."

Despite the potential new role, insiders claim Beckham is worried about how the major promotion would work around her life, especially being a mother to four kids with husband David Beckham .

Beckham may be in the driver's seat to land the coveted role as she is already pals with Wintour, as well as Edward Enninful, who was Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue until last year. The ex-pop star has also been on the cover of the magazine numerous times.

The insider added: "Taking on the role could propel her business to the level of some of the world's biggest brands, such as Gucci and Chanel, which is her ultimate dream."

The source also noted the job would do "wonders for Victoria's fashion brand. Her label is finally profitable, and being at Vogue would only amplify her credibility in the industry."

"She’s still so hands-on with the business and very present as a mom, especially with [14-year-old daughter] Harper, who's quickly growing up," the source explained. "And she's very aware that it's only a few years before she has a fully empty nest, so she wants to make the most of every moment she has with her.

"Taking on something this massive would mean stepping back from both, and she's not sure she's ready for that. She hasn't made any decisions, but the fact that people are even talking about her for the job is incredibly flattering and has been a huge confidence boost."

Despite the concerns, David, 50, is said to be in his wife's corner: "David's incredibly proud of Victoria and always encourages her to go after what she wants. He knows how much she admires Vogue and how much this would mean to her, so he's completely in support of it and is quietly encouraging her to reach out to publisher Condé Nast and at least discuss what the job role would actually involve."

However, the insider added: "He's also protective of their routine and their lives are carefully balanced between the children, the businesses, and their time together, so he's aware this would be a huge shift, not only for Victoria, but for the whole family."