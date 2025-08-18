Matthew Perry Bombshell Update: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges... And She's Looking At Decades Behind Bars For Role in Actor's Tragic Death

In exchange for her guilty plea, all the other charges for which Sangha had been indicted will be dropped.

Despite the plea deal, the drug dealer could be sentenced to up to 65 years behind bars; however, prosecutors are expected to recommend a lighter sentence.

According to investigators, Sangha, 42, desperately tried to delete messages she sent to a co-defendant regarding the Friends star in the days after he died in 2023, including one where she claimed she never dealt directly with Perry.

Another message questioned how long the ketamine would remain in the TV star's system.