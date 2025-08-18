Matthew Perry Bombshell Update: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges... And She's Looking At Decades Behind Bars For Role in Actor's Tragic Death
Another domino has fallen in the Matthew Perry case, as Jasveen Sangha, better known as the "Ketamine Queen," has pleaded guilty for her role in the actor's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the feds, Sangha agreed to a plea deal on five criminal charges; she will plead guilty to three counts of ketamine distribution, one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.
What Did The 'Ketamine Queen' Do?
In exchange for her guilty plea, all the other charges for which Sangha had been indicted will be dropped.
Despite the plea deal, the drug dealer could be sentenced to up to 65 years behind bars; however, prosecutors are expected to recommend a lighter sentence.
According to investigators, Sangha, 42, desperately tried to delete messages she sent to a co-defendant regarding the Friends star in the days after he died in 2023, including one where she claimed she never dealt directly with Perry.
Another message questioned how long the ketamine would remain in the TV star's system.
Who Else Has Gone Down For His Death?
Sangha, who has been in federal custody since August 2024, was due to go on trial in Los Angeles on September 23. The criminal's plea comes just months after Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, also pleaded guilty to supplying the Seventeen Again star with ketamine, but not with the fatal dose.
Three other defendants, Erik Fleming, Mark Chavez, and Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply ketamine.
Prosecutors accused Sangha and Fleming of supplying Iwamasa with 51 vials of ketamine shortly before Perry's death. Iwamasa is believed to have injected Perry, causing his death on October 28, 2023.
Five months later, federal authorities raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood and found 79 vials of liquid ketamine. According to the plea agreement, authorities also found counterfeit Xanax pills, MDMA tablets, and a gold money counting machine.
The Doctor Who Branded Perry A 'Moron'
Plasencia, like Sangha, also faces a lengthy time in prison, with a maximum of 40 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on December 3.
Court filings revealed Plasencia and other doctors made thousands off Perry by supplying him with Ketamine.
In one instance, Plascencia and Chavez, also a doctor, schemed to charge Perry $2,000 for a vial that cost $12. The duo allegedly worked with Sangha to procure 20 vials of ketamine for Perry from September to October 2023 "in exchange for $55,000."
"I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plascencia allegedly texted Chavez about Perry.
Plasencia is said to have kept supplying drugs to Perry up to a point where the comedian's addiction worsened, and he then turned to street dealers to score ketamine cheaper and quicker.
The 'Friends' Cast Did 'Everything They Could'
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump And His Family Accused Of Making 'Over $3Billion' During His Presidency — As White House Defends Prez and Claims He Has 'Integrity'
Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old.
Following his passing, his Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, explained that she and the rest of the main cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, "did everything [they] could” for Perry during his addiction struggles.
"It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight," she admitted to Vanity Fair.
She continued: “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight."
The 56-year-old added: "As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better," and explained Perry is finally "out of pain."