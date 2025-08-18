EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump And His Family Accused Of Making 'Over $3Billion' During His Presidency — As White House Defends Prez and Claims He Has 'Integrity'
Donald Trump isn't the only one reeling in a ton of cash from his presidency; his family is reaping the benefits as well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, Trump, his kids, and even their spouses are set to make over $3.4billion from various deals and investments, as they've received a massive leg-up being connected to the president.
Just How Much Money?
"The speed at which he and the family are doing it, they seem to turn down no opportunity," The New Yorker's David Kirkpatrick said during an interview with MSNBC, now MS NOW.
Kirkpatrick noted just how many money-making opportunities the Trump family has been involved in ever since he was re-elected in November after beating Kamala Harris.
The family has announced deals for a new Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia, a golf course in Qatar, as well as a billion-dollar hotel and residence in Dubai. Trump and his family have also involved themselves in cryptocurrency investments, have kicked off a private members-only club in Washington, D.C., and have even tried to reel in their gullible following with cheap merchandise.
Kirkpatrick also included the family’s Bitcoin holdings in his calculations, and according to the reporter, the Trump Media and Technology Group trades in meme stocks, which means the company trades its stock at an irrational price, which is basically a barometer of how his loyal supporters feel about him.
Trump owns 42 percent of the company; however, he is unable to sell his stock because the price would collapse. So his team has taken the inflated stock and swapped it for about $3billion and Bitcoin, giving Trump an influx of about $1billion in the past two months.
"If I was a foreign government considering doing business with the Trump Organization as a way to try to curry favor with the president, perhaps to get some sort of official act in my benefit, I have to believe that I would see that eagerness for money and think, 'Yeah, there’s an OK chance here that if I do business with the Trump Organization, they want that money. It might work out for me,'" Kirkpatrick explained.
But despite the claims, the White House was quick to shut it down, claiming their leader has not made a single cent off his presidency.
The White House Defends Its Leader
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "President Trump is one of the most successful businessmen in the world, yet he was willing to set aside his real estate empire to run for President and save our great country.
"The claims that this President has profited from his time in office are absolutely absurd in comparison to what he could have made if he didn't have to deal with the fake news and corrupt political opponents. The President has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to serve this country."
The White House added, "the American people love him precisely because he is a successful businessman, not in spite of it. The Trump family is highly respected for always conducting their dealings by the book, unlike past presidents, such as the [Joe] Biden Crime Family."
"President Trump has always practiced integrity and transparency, which is why he is and has been forthcoming in sharing his financial disclosures," they concluded.
'Unprecedented And Shocking'
Trump's forgotten son Eric has also hit back against the claims his family is making bank, raging in a previous interview: "If there’s one family that hasn’t profited off politics, it's the Trump family."
Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, also made clear just how sick he is over all the money that seems to be filling up the Trump pockets.
He said: "What Trump has been able to do is both unprecedented and shocking."
However, despite the disgust, it does not look like the GOP is ready to step in and speak out against Trump anytime soon.