EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump And His Family Accused Of Making 'Over $3Billion' During His Presidency — As White House Defends Prez and Claims He Has 'Integrity'

"The speed at which he and the family are doing it, they seem to turn down no opportunity," The New Yorker's David Kirkpatrick said during an interview with MSNBC, now MS NOW.

Kirkpatrick noted just how many money-making opportunities the Trump family has been involved in ever since he was re-elected in November after beating Kamala Harris.

The family has announced deals for a new Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia, a golf course in Qatar, as well as a billion-dollar hotel and residence in Dubai. Trump and his family have also involved themselves in cryptocurrency investments, have kicked off a private members-only club in Washington, D.C., and have even tried to reel in their gullible following with cheap merchandise.

Kirkpatrick also included the family’s Bitcoin holdings in his calculations, and according to the reporter, the Trump Media and Technology Group trades in meme stocks, which means the company trades its stock at an irrational price, which is basically a barometer of how his loyal supporters feel about him.