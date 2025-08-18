MSNBC Is Coming To An End: Left-Leaning Cable Network To Change Its Name To MS NOW After Suffering Dramatic Decline In Ratings and NBCUniversal Split

The network, which originally debuted as part of a partnership between Microsoft and NBC, is part of a larger spinoff of cable channels from Comcast, NBC's parent company.

In a memo sent to employees Monday, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler said the new name is meant to reflect the network's mission to provide "breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism."

She added the change was not an easy decision.

"I want to acknowledge that for many of you who have spent years or decades here, it is hard to imagine the network by any other name," Kutler continued. "This was not a decision that was made quickly or without significant debate."