EXCLUSIVE: How Nicola Peltz Flaunted 'Revenge Dress' at Brooklyn Vow Renewal Service to 'Rub Victoria Beckham's Face in Family Rift'
Brooklyn Beckham has said he could renew his marriage vows to wife Nicola Peltz "single day" – but the same love is not there for his family anymore.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Peltz's choice of gown at the pair's recent vows renewal ceremony was a dig at her husband's mom, Victoria, and a sign their rift with the Beckhams is now "irreparable."
A Deliberate Move?
The couple, who married in 2022 in an $8million celebration at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate, marked their third anniversary this month with a vow renewal at another of the family's properties in Westchester County, near New York.
Their bash came amid ongoing rumors of strained relations with Brooklyn's parents, David, 49, and Victoria Beckham, 50, and his siblings Romeo, 21; Cruz, 19; and Harper, 13 – none of whom were present.
A source claimed: "Nicola was fully aware every element would be scrutinized, and choosing her mother's dress was deliberate. It looked romantic at first glance, but it also made clear this was her occasion, on her family's turf, with no place for Victoria in the picture."
Peltz wore the ivory silk dress first worn by her mother, Claudia, when she married billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz in 1985, updating it with a dropped waist, balloon sleeves adorned with floral appliqué, and an off-the-shoulder neckline.
She carried two long-stemmed white roses and paired the gown with a floral headband and veil.
The ceremony was officiated by Nelson, while guests included designer Georgina Chapman and her partner, actor Adrien Brody.
For the afterparty, the bride switched into a sky-blue silk Dolce & Gabbana gown from the label's spring/summer 1998 archive collection, decorated with butterflies – a motif she has repeatedly used, from party décor to social media captions.
A similar dress recently sold for more than £10,000 on the luxury resale site 1stDibs.
Bridal stylist Rosie Boydell-Wiles said Peltz's main ceremony gown projected a carefully balanced image.
"It's a softer, more ethereal look than her first wedding dress," she said. "It feels less about high-glam fashion and more about family values – but the choice of a family heirloom also makes it clear whose side of the family is in focus."
She Said No To Victoria?
The renewal contrasted sharply with the couple's first wedding, where Peltz wore a custom Valentino gown styled by Leslie Fremar and described by British Vogue as a "work of art."
That dress took a year to design and included handmade French lace gloves and a dramatic veil.
But it was the first step in the war between the Peltzes and Beckhams as a row brewed behind the scenes over Peltz's refusal to wear a gown from fashion designer Victoria's collection.
An insider claimed: "Nicola's choice of her mom's dress at her vow renewal ceremony is rubbing Victoria's face in that memory.
"It shows she's properly siding with her family and has no intention of reaching out to Victoria to repair the rift.
"It would have been the perfect opportunity to build bridges by asking Victoria to design her vow renewal gown, and going with her mom's dress is just a kick in the face for her."
Brooklyn also did not publicly acknowledge his father's 50th birthday or knighthood earlier this year, and was spotted by fans having unfollowed his brothers on Instagram.
A second source claimed: "Nicola and Brooklyn wanted to make it clear they're doing things their own way. They weren't trying to hide the rift – the guest list for their vow renewal ceremony spoke for itself."
Vow renewals are often staged to mark resilience after challenges, but bridal designer Kate Halfpenny said they can also be about self-expression.
"The first wedding is often shaped by compromise," she said. "By the time of a renewal, you're more confident about what you want – there's less pressure to keep other people happy."
Brooklyn declared the day was exactly what they had hoped for.
He said: "It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience – a really cute memory."