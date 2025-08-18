EXCLUSIVE: How Nicola Peltz Flaunted 'Revenge Dress' at Brooklyn Vow Renewal Service to 'Rub Victoria Beckham's Face in Family Rift'

The couple, who married in 2022 in an $8million celebration at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate, marked their third anniversary this month with a vow renewal at another of the family's properties in Westchester County, near New York.

Their bash came amid ongoing rumors of strained relations with Brooklyn's parents, David, 49, and Victoria Beckham, 50, and his siblings Romeo, 21; Cruz, 19; and Harper, 13 – none of whom were present.

A source claimed: "Nicola was fully aware every element would be scrutinized, and choosing her mother's dress was deliberate. It looked romantic at first glance, but it also made clear this was her occasion, on her family's turf, with no place for Victoria in the picture."

Peltz wore the ivory silk dress first worn by her mother, Claudia, when she married billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz in 1985, updating it with a dropped waist, balloon sleeves adorned with floral appliqué, and an off-the-shoulder neckline.